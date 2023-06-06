Which Phillies players deserve to be All-Stars (so far)?

The Phillies have a star-studded lineup on paper, and in all honesty, on the stat sheet too. But they're a losing team right now and probably don't deserve much recognition.

We do know they're assured to have at least one All-Star in Seattle next month, but their play on the field will need to improve for them to be worthy of having more. If the Phils find a way to get red hot and get above the .500 mark, then they could end up well represented in the Midsummer Classic.

So which players have the best case right now? And which have enough time to still build a solid one?

Should be an All-Star

Nick Castellanos, OF

Let's compare Castellanos to the rest of the National League's best outfielders (not just right fielders, all outfielders):

Category Stat Rank Batting average .319 2nd RBI 35 4th Slugging % .502 5th Doubles 20 1st Total bases 118 2nd



It really seems like Castellanos is lining up to be one of the NL's three outfield starters.

Could be an All-Star

J.T. Realmuto, C

The competition to catch for the NL in the All-Star game comes down to a few guys, with Realmuto in the mix alongside Elías Díaz and Sean Murphy. Realmuto has the third-highest OPS for a backstop, as well as the most extra-base hits and spectacular defense. If he plays as well as he usually does he could sneak in.

Bryce Harper, DH

Harper is a player whose reputation alone could get him into the All-Star game. His play since returning to DH from Tommy John surgery also warrants it. He is hitting .303 and leads all NL DHs with a .403 on-base rate.

Needs to get hot to be an All-Star

Bryson Stott, 2B

During his hitting streak to begin the season, it really did seem like Stott had a chance to make the All-Star team, but he's just fallen behind the competition at second base too much. He is hitting a very respectable .285 (third among 2B), but his five homers and 22 RBI are well behind the positional leaders (14 and 44 from Nolan Gorman). Also, Luis Arráez is still hitting .399 for the year.

Trea Turner, SS

Turner could get a lot of the fan vote since he is a very popular and typically very good player, but that's his best chance. He's having the worst statistical season of his entire career, hitting .243 with just 19 RBI. He has the most strikeouts of any of the eight qualifying NL shortstops so far this year.

Aaron Nola, SP

Nola leads the National League in innings pitched and is coming off one of his best performances ever Monday night against Detroit – seven shutout innings with just a single hit and 12 strikeouts. His WHIP and batting average against are each in the top 20 among NL starters. If he has three or four dominant outings before the break he could be an All-Star.

Honorary All-Star

Craig Kimbrel, RP

After he eclipsed the 400-save mark, it was reported that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is considering adding both him and Kenley Jansen (another new member of the 400 club) to the All-Star game. This year, Kimbrel has a 3-1 record and eight saves.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports