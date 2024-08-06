MLB power rankings roundup: Phillies slide down as struggles pile up

The Phillies' post All-Star break spiral continued with Monday night's series opener against the Dodgers out in L.A.

Aaron Nola hit trouble in the third, the Dodgers used that to pull ahead, and then the Phils couldn't find a way to close the gap.

They lost 5-3, and have dropped 12 of their last 16 games since coming back from the break, and just shy of a month after sweeping the Dodgers in a statement series.

Some sort of downswing was always inevitable. The Phillies were never going to maintain that insane first-half pace over a full 162-game season. But this rut they're in right now? It's brutal, and allowing their NL competition to start closing the gap, which is reflecting in the recent wave of power rankings.

Here's a look...

OK, so MLB.com and ESPN below both published their latest power rankings post-trade deadline and as more of a reflection of how teams walked away from it.

So with that in mind, here's what Will Leitch wrote about the Phils' moves, still having them ranked first:

This is what you want your team to do at the Deadline when it’s loaded with veterans and focused solely on winning the World Series: Attack its weaknesses (bullpen), be willing to overpay a little to do so, and otherwise, get out of the way. The Phillies have just one goal, and the Deadline got them a little closer to do it. What more can you ask? [MLB.com]

Well, hitting the baseball again would be a start.

ESPN: 1st

ESPN's baseball panel also kept the Phils in its No. 1 spot for what, on paper, were some sound trades to fill the gaps in an overall solid roster.

Wrote David Schoenfield:

As expected, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made some moves to improve the overall depth. He paid a steep price to acquire rental closer Carlos Estevez from the Angels, but Estevez has been outstanding and is riding a streak of 19 consecutive scoreless appearances, including his Phillies debut, in which he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth against the Yankees. The Phillies also added Austin Hays from the Orioles for Seranthony Dominguez, giving them an additional outfielder, acquired lefty reliever Tanner Banks from the White Sox and shipped reliever Gregory Soto to the Orioles in a separate deal that sent back a couple minor league pitchers to Philly. [ESPN]

But again, this was immediately after the trade deadline. We were so innocent just a week ago.

MORE: Phillies pitchers are struggling to preserve leads

Bleacher Report: 5th

Bad stretches happen, but the one the Phillies are in is at six straight series losses (and possibly counting). They have a cushion to work with thanks to that excellent first half and the benefit of the doubt, but only for so long, the longer this goes.

Wrote Joel Reuter, who slid the Phillies' down to fifth on Bleacher Report's list:

The Phillies have not won consecutive games since July 11, going 5-13 during that stretch after previously occupying the No. 1 spot in these rankings seven times in a span of 10 weeks. This still looks like arguably the most complete team in the National League, and they have a nice cushion while they try to get back on track, but this is starting to look like more than just a minor bump in the road. [B/R]

MORE: Projecting the Phillies' postseason roster

The Athletic: 4th

The Athletic's baseball panel was also more observant of the trade deadline with its latest round of power rankings, but acknowledged the Phillies' current struggles in its order as they slid out of first and down to fourth.

Wrote Andy McCullough of the Phillies' trade deadline logic:

Dave Dombrowski remodeled his bullpen at the deadline. He sent out Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto while bringing in Estévez and White Sox lefty Tanner Banks. Estévez provides manager Rob Thomson with another late-game option, part of a game-finishing quintet that includes Jeff Hoffman, José Alvarado, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering. Dombrowski paid a serious price for Estévez, dealing away a pair of pitching prospects who made significant leaps in 2024. If the Phillies return to the World Series in October, few in the Delaware Valley will mind the cost. [The Athletic]

USA Today: 3rd

Wrote Gabe Lacques:

Just a dog days lull, right? Right?? [USA Today]

Who knows right now?

Seeing the White Sox right now though, I suppose it could always be worse.

MORE: A bad Phillies stretch was inevitable, but it's still brutal

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports