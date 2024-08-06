Phillies pitchers are struggling to preserve leads since the All-Star break

It's easy to see Bryce Harper struggling through a career-worst slump — one he has since seemingly worked his way out of — and blame the Phillies' inconsistent offense for the club's woes on the whole since the All-Star break.

In 16 games since the Midsummer Classic, the Phillies are a mundane 4-12. The offense has mustered just 3.9 runs per game and they have certainly not hit nearly as well as they did during their franchise-best first half of the season.

But in those aforementioned 16 games, seven times has the Phillies' pitching staff blown a lead of at least two runs. Flip half of those and the NL East lead over the Braves would still be robust and near double-digits in games. For contrast, the Phillies blew 20 leads over their first 96 games (21%), to 44% in the last three weeks. The Phillies are now below .500 (14-16) in one-run games, making the issues at the back of the bullpen even more apparent after the passage of the trade deadline. Five of their recent 12 losses were one-run decisions.

Across the board, no lead is safe as eight different hurlers squandered an advantage during this stretch. Here's a look at the carnage...

August 5: Phillies up 2-0 in the 3rd

The most recent violation was Monday night's series opener in L.A., as Aaron Nola surrendered four runs in the third inning to the Dodgers after being spotted an early lead. He was knocked around for five hits, including a two-run homer in the frame.

August 3: Phillies up 5-0 in the 6th

In what amounted to a bullpen game that saw Kolby Allard toss four innings of one-run ball, ace reliever and All-Star Jeff Hoffman was roughed up for four runs by the Mariners in Seattle when it was his turn on the mound. With the game tied later in the 10th, Phillies trade deadline acquisition Carlos Estévez walked in a walk-off run.

July 30: Phillies up 4-1 in the 7th

Nola was solid over 5.2 innings and the Phils had a healthy lead in the seventh when Matt Strahm took the baseball. He walked two Yankees, then surrendered a three-run homer to Jazz Chisholm. The Phils would go on to lose 7-6 in 12 innings.

July 28: Phillies up 3-0 in the 4th

With Ranger Suárez on the shelf, Allard got the start against the Guardians in Cleveland and squandered an early lead by giving up three runs on a three-run homer in the fourth frame. The Phils went on to lose after José Alvarado gave up a solo shot in the seventh.

July 24: Phillies up 4-1 in the 7th

In Minnesota, Nola pitched the Phillies through six innings with just one run allowed. Once again, the bullpen took away a win from the starter. Orion Kerkering walked two and hit a third batter to load the bases. He was lifted for Strahm, who gave up three runs to allow the Twins back into the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Gregory Soto (since traded to the Orioles) lost it with an ugly sequence — hit batter, wild pitch, sac bunt, walk-off single.

July 22: Phillies up 2-0 in the 3rd

After scoring two first-inning runs against the Twins, Suárez and a pair of relievers — Seranthony Domínguez (now an Oriole too) and Yunior Marte — combined to allow seven unanswered runs in a 7-2 loss.

July 19: Phillies up 7-4 in the 7th

Back in their first game following the break, Philly had a 7-4 lead — in a Nola start (the guy can't get a break). Kerkering allowed two runs in the seventh, and then Alvarado did the rest, retiring just one Pirate in the ninth and losing the game in a walk-off.

