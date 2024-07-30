More Sports:

July 30, 2024

Report: Phillies trade Gregory Soto to Baltimore Orioles for prospect

Soto was traded to Baltimore for prospect Seth Johnson to make way for the Phillies' bullpen touch-ups at the deadline.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Gregory Soto is off to Baltimore.

The on the fly retooling of the Phillies' bullpen ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline saw Gregory Soto get shipped out. 

The 29-year old left-hander has been dealt to Baltimore, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, with right-handed pitching prospect Seth Johnson coming back to the Phillies in exchange. 

Soto, who was an All-Star bullpen arm not all that long ago, was acquired from Detroit by the Phillies in a five-player deal, but never seemed to find his footing in Philadelphia, and especially not with this current season. 

In 43 appearances and 35.1 innings pitched through 2024 so far, Soto is 2-4 with a 4.08 ERA and a high 1.585 WHIP. 

Johnson, 25, was the eighth-ranked prospect in the Orioles farm system entering the season and is currently in Double-A as a starter. He boasts a 2.63 ERA in 18 starts and 65.0 innings, though he is 0-6. 

The move out of Soto follows the trades for closer Carlos Estévez from Anaheim over the weekend and then lefty Tanner Banks from the White Sox as the clock was ticking down on Tuesday.

And ironically enough, the Orioles now feature three former Phils relievers in their bullpen between Soto, Craig Kimbrel, and Seranthony Domínguez, each of whom has struggled within the past two years.

Nick Tricome
