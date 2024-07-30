Report: Phillies acquiring left-handed reliever Tanner Banks from Chicago White Sox

After adding right-hander Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski put the finishing touches on the team's bullpen by adding Chicago White Sox left-hander Tanner Banks, according to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided.

A 32-year-old in his third major-league season, Banks owns a 4.13 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 48.0 innings pitched with a strong 55/15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He is under team control through the end of the 2028 season.

Banks relies heavily on a slider that makes him a difficult look for left-handed hitters, but he has struggled against righty bats. In 2024, lefties have slashed .184/.229/.263 against Banks, but right-handed batters have dominated him to the tune of a .308/.372/.477 line.

Banks has only started in four of his 108 major-league appearances to date, but is expected to be used in a multi-inning role and could potentially return to starting, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.



The return, according to multiple reports: 19-year-old infield prospect William Bergolla, who this season is slashing .295/.350/.385 at High-A Jersey Shore.

Banks figures to be a versatile chess piece for Phillies manager Rob Thomson, though how effective he can be in October remains unclear.

