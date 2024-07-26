Phillies acquire outfielder Austin Hays in trade with Baltimore Orioles

After months of watching their outfield struggle at the plate -- particularly against left-handed pitching -- the Phillies made a move on Friday afternoon, announcing that the team has acquired right-handed-hitting outfielder Austin Hays, 29, from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for relief pitcher Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache.

Hays, who has one year of team control remaining after this season, figures to be the solution to the team's issue finding a platoon partner for Brandon Marsh in left field. Hays' lefty-righty splits in 2024 have been extreme. Right-handers have dominated Hays this season, limiting him to a .204/.262/.323 slash line, while he has mashed left-handers to the tune of .328/.394/.500.

In his prior two seasons, Hays' splits were much less extreme, perhaps signaling some semblance of hope that he could be an everyday outfielder for the Phillies. He has experience in all three positions, but has primarily manned left field.

In 63 total games in 2024, Hays is batting .255 with a .711 OPS, 13 doubles and three home runs. He was an American League All-Star in 2023.

As the Orioles look for bullpen help, they will hope to receive it from a sputtering Domínguez. Once a blossoming young star for the Phillies who was a critical part of their run to the World Series in 2022, it has gone downhill from there, culminating in a brutal month of July in 2024 and, now, a trade before his contract expires at the end of this season. Domínguez, 29, logged 36.0 innings pitched for the Phillies this season, posting a 4.75 ERA.

Pache, 25, was a buy-low candidate when the Phillies acquired him before 2023 Opening Day, a former prized prospect whose bat never caught up with his glove. Pache simply ran out of time in his audition to be the solution to the team's issues in the outfield against southpaws, and without any minor-league options remaining, it was hard to see him remaining in the organization beyond this week.

The Phillies being able to find Marsh a viable platoon partner without dipping into their pool of prospects bodes well for their ability to potentially add another piece or two -- perhaps a more stable outfielder or high-leverage bullpen arm -- before the MLB Trade Deadline is over.

But, for now, the Phillies have an outfield group of Marsh, Hays, Johan Rojas, Nick Castellanos and Weston Wilson.

