Phillies quick hits: Bullpen costs them series in Minnesota

The Phillies have still yet to win a series since their Dodgers sweep before the break, faltering in two of three games against the contending Twins.

It seemed like time and time again in the Twin Cities, Aaron Nola or a relief pitcher was tight-rope walking with the bases loaded and most often in the series the team came out of it unscathed. But walks and other mistakes cost the Phils big time as the bullpen scratches its head amid ugly blown opportunities.

The club will return home for the first time since the All-Star Break on Friday. Before that, here's a look at a handful of things that stood out as they took two of three games against the Twins:

Casty quietly back on track

It's no secret that Nick Castellanos is a streaky, streaky player. Just look at him in the postseason last October.

Games Stats First 4 games .250 Next 8 at bats

6-for-8 with 5 HR Rest of postseason 1-for-24, 11 K





In March, April and May this season, Castellanos hit .210 with seven homers and 24 RBI in 219 at bats. Since June 1, he's hit .283 with seven homers and 28 RBI in 173 at bats. He was the star in a pitchers' duel Tuesday, driving in two extremely clutch runs to give the Phillies' bullpen some much-needed breathing room in a slump-busting win.

He also hit a double, two singles and scored an important run Wednesday afternoon. Get ready for more ebbs as flows — but hopefully he's found something reliable with the bat.

Zack Wheeler is just fine

While we're talking about Game 2 of the series in Minnesota, Wheeler's return to the field was extremely promising. After having back tightness and skipping a start, the extra rest seems to have done the trick. The Cy Young candidate went seven innings allowing just three hits and two walks. He had seven strikeouts and tossed 107 innings, showing the stamina is there too.

Wheeler is dominating in a copious number of pitching categories — he's fourth in the NL in WAR, second in ERA, third in WHIP and has more quality starts than anyone else.

The bullpen keeps shaking

We touched on the disappointing bullpen after they failed to keep the Phillies in the series opener Monday, allowing four runs in a 7-2 loss.

In the middle of the game there was a lot of reason for fretting, as they nearly blew Wheeler's gem. Bending but not breaking, ace reliever Jeff Hoffman walked two and then Gregory Soto walked one more in the eighth before a clutch defensive play from Alec Bohm at third ended the threat.

And finally, the pen took away a Nola win as the starter wiggled through six solid innings before handing the ball over. Orion Kerkering walked two and hit another hitter and Matt Strahm would allow three runs to tie the game in relief of the young pitcher.

In the ninth, Gregory Soto was called on to keep the final game within reach but some small ball after a hit by pitch, wild pitch and bunt gave the Twins an easy path to a walk-off win.

Timely hitting

After stranding six runners on early — a trend that looked like it was continuing from their struggles earlier this series, the Phillies were able to grab a lead in the sixth inning in the finale 5-4 setback, a two-run knock coming from an otherwise struggling Kyle Schwarber.



When the Phillies are at their most effective, they're hitting in key spots. They did it all throughout 2022's World Series run and during the first two playoff series in 2023. Finding that killer instinct isn't easy and it's what makes champions. Seeing them hit in key moments against playoff caliber teams as they did in both of their wins in Minnesota are extremely reassuring developments.

Unfortunately these were in short order for the Phils' offense as they twice failed to plate more than four hitters.

Around the bend

The level of competition isn't getting easier anytime soon. After a day off Thursday, the Phils will host the AL Central leading Guardians (60-4) before hosting the also playoff bound Yankees (60-43) to complete a trio of games against AL juggernauts.

The trade deadline will arrive in the middle of their series against the Yankees next week, Tuesday at 6 p.m. to be exact. Will the bullpen do enough to convince Dave Dombrowski not to bring in some new blood for the recently shaky late innings? Will Brandon Marsh make enough of a case in the outfield to keep the front office from bringing in reinforcements there?

The Phils might have a different look and feel after these next six games.

