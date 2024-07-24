Ranking the Phillies best options ahead of the MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, and the first-place Phillies know they need to make a push.

The chances of a World Series run have never been higher, and Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the Philadelphia front office know they cannot take their foot off the throttle.

The Phillies have a handful of needs, ranging from left-handed relievers, back of the bullpen arms, an outfielder who can hit left-handed pitching and of course, more depth all around.

Rumors will swirl until the 6 p.m. deadline on July 30. But from the Phillies' side of things, who are the best fits out there who are reportedly on the trade block? Here's a look at 10 or so of the players who we believe should be the team's top targets:

1. Tanner Scott, LHP, Marlins

Based on need alone, Scott is the best fit for the Phillies right now. He has a 1.65 ERA and 17 saves for Miami, will be affordable with his expiring contract and most importantly, he pitches with his left hand. Late-inning south paws José Alvarado and Gregory Soto have not been reliable and the Phils desperately need to bolster their late-game stockpile.

2. Mason Miller, RP, Athletics

The only reason Miller isn't the top pick is that he's a righty — but he is a flame-throwing closer with a 2.21 ERA and five years of team control after this season. An All-Star, Miller is just 25 and would be a longterm investment in the bullpen for the Phillies.

3. Garrett Crochet, SP/RP, White Sox

The subject of recent rumors, the breakout hurler for the White Sox would likely be moved to a reliever role for the rest of the season if the Phillies acquire him, with optionality for the inning-restricted first round pick to return to a staff role in future seasons. He is 25 and won't be a free agent until 2027.

4. Brent Rooker, OF, Athletics

Phillies fans saw firsthand how Rooker can mash the ball, as the righty slugger starred against the Phillies two weeks ago. He has 23 homers and a .291 average and would be an incredible addition to the batting lineup who would expect to play full time in left field. He's under team control until 2027.

5. Luis Robert Jr., CF, White Sox



The 26-year-old already has a gold glove, silver slugger and All-Star appearance under his belt, but has struggled in Chicago this season. He could improve with a chance of scenery. He is under contract with team options through 2027. It's worth noting that reports — which are often leaked with an agenda — have suggested the Phillies will not be making a major move for a Robert or Rooker caliber outfielder.

6. Cody Bellinger, CF/1B/RF, Cubs

Perhaps a pipe dream, Bellinger is a former MVP who is reportedly on the trade block. He brings the track record of being a great defender and hitter over his eight-year career but is one of the more pricy players out there, earning $30 million this year with two player options ahead. He's a playoff veteran who has positional optionality.

7. Randy Arozarena, LF, Rays

If the Phillies go the platoon route — looking to pair Brandon Marsh's excellent bat against righties with an outfielder who can hit lefties, Arozarena is among the best options. The former Rookie of the Year and All-Star hits .288 against lefties (in contrast to a .244 career average vs. righties). He's arbitration eligible until 2027.

8. Jason Adam, Pete Fairbanks, RP, Rays

The Rays have a pair of talented right-handed relievers thought to be available, and either of these arms would bolster the back end of the bullpen. Perhaps they can make a deal for Arozarena and a reliever?

9. Paul Sewald, RP, Diamondbacks

A veteran righty, Sewald is having a career year at age 34 and will be a free agent this fall. The perfect rental bullpen arm.

10. Lane Thomas, RF, Nationals

We'll round out our top 10 with another ideal platoon partner for Marsh in left field. Thomas has a career average against lefties of .307. He has hit just .224 against righties over his six year career. If they can get a deal done within the division, Thomas would remain a Phillie next season too before hitting free agency.

Other players to keep an eye on:

Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF, Marlins

Carlos Estévez, RP, Angels

John Brebbia, RP, White Sox



Lucas Erceg, RP, Athletics

Yimi García, RP, Blue Jays

Michael Conforto, OF, Giants

Michael Kopech, RP, White Sox

Tommy Pham, OF, White Sox

