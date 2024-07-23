Phillies' bullpen in crisis as trade deadline approaches

The Phillies' bullpen had been a source of strength all season long for the Phillies. Had been.

They sent two relievers to the All-Star Game and have seen Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm soar toward being two of the best in the business. They also have managed the pen to keep their weaker arms from hurting them too much in high leverage situations.

But starting seven games ago, with their series against the Athletics before the All-Star break, it all went to hell.

A 10.60 ERA from the bullpen — and this ERA is inflated by an 18-run bullpen game that included catcher Garrett Stubbs on the mound — has plagued the Phillies as the trade deadline approaches, and it's making relief pitching the number one priority for them on the trade market.

The Phillies offense has averaged 4.93 runs per game this season, so their 4.6 over the aforementioned stretch of games wasn't a drop off of particular note — though the offense has gone silent in key spots, hanging the pitching out to dry at times.

“We’re going through one of those times when we pitch, we don’t hit and when we hit, we don’t pitch," Phils manager Rob Thomson said of the 2-5 stretch the Phillies are trying to break loose from. "And that’s part of this long season and we’ll come out of it."

Nine different relievers allowed at least one run over the 26.1 innings they pitched during the last seven games. And typically reliable Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado and Strahm each relented. A look at the bullpen's recent messes:

Result Bullpen Culprit 6-2 loss vs. A's 2 ER Ruiz 11-5 win vs. A's ER Alvarado 18-3 loss vs. A's 13 ER* Dominguez, Ruiz 7-8 loss vs. Pirates 4 ER Kerkering, Alvarado 4-1 loss vs. Pirates 2 ER Strahm 6-0 win vs. Pirates 0 ER 7-2 loss vs. Twins 4 ER Dominguez, Marte

*The Phillies pen allowed 18 runs — five from catcher Garrett Stubbs and six from Michael Mercado, who was demoted.

For a team with the best record in baseball, regression is to be expected. It's really, really hard to play the way the Phillies did before the All-Star break for an entire 162-game campaign.

Having adversity and some low spots will surely help to build calluses for a team laser-focused on peaking in October to win a World Series. But the bullpen downturn is troubling.

There will be some pitchers on the market that can bolster the relief corps, from Mason Miller to Tanner Scott to Paul Sewald. But even if they do, they'll need Seranthony Domínguez and Jose Alvarado to pitch clean innings this summer and fall.

The Phillies' 37% rate of letting inherited runners score is the seventh highest in the majors. Their 3.96 bullpen ERA is right in the middle of all 30 teams. Their WHIP (15th) and win percentage (21st) are also mediocre.

With the best starting pitching in baseball and one of the best offenses, this team needs an above-average bullpen to get across the finish line. We'll see how much of an emphasis that becomes if their current array of arms doesn't turn things around. They'll only need to do it against the Twins, Guardians and Yankees — the juggernauts on their schedule to finish up July.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports