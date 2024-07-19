Phillies should prioritize role players over star targets at trade deadline

The Phillies are back in action Friday evening with a 62-34 record -- the best in the majors -- and are on pace for 104 wins, which would be a franchise record. The MLB trade deadline is on July 30, so the team's needs and the many external options to put the finishing touches on its roster have come into focus.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has long had a reputation for going out and adding the best players available. During his time in Philadelphia, he has gone to free agency to add star- and superstar-caliber players, but his track record indicates a willingness to deal top prospects for blue chip talents when he feels those moves can put his teams over the top.

The Phillies have been connected to two high-profile names in particular. The first is Oakland A's rookie closer Mason Miller, who has taken baseball by storm with his league-best velocity. Miller touched 104 miles per hour when he finished off the Phillies in a game in the teams' last series before the All-Star break, then dominated the top of the National League's order during the All-Star Game and picked up the win for the American League. Miller has likely been the best relief pitcher in the majors in 2024.

The other is Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who has true clean-up power, hitting 38 home runs last season. Robert missed nearly a month of action early in 2024, but has posted an .815 OPS since returning and is slashing .286/.361/.507 in his last 20 appearances.

Of course, adding either of those players would be a fascinating move for the Phillies that would give the city of Philadelphia a jolt of excitement and -- most importantly -- make the team better. I would be very protective over top prospects Andrew Painter and Aidan Miller, but if one of Mason Miller or Robert could be acquired for an underwhelming return, of course it is something the Phillies need to investigate.



But as I examine the Phillies' roster that has given them better results than that of any other club in the majors, I do not see this as a team that is in need of a star or superstar -- particularly if the cost for such a player prevents them from adding other pieces to fill out the margins of their roster.



They have Kyle Schwarber leading off with three All-Star starters behind him in Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm. Zack Wheeler might be the most reliable starting pitcher in all of baseball -- particularly in big games -- and the team has three star-level rotation pieces behind him in Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez. Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm have been the two best relief pitchers in the National League in 2024, with José Alvarado and Orion Kerkering also serving as capable high-leverage options.

So, I would not worry whatsoever about the Phillies having enough star-caliber players once October arrives.

I would worry, however, about their outfield, where Brandon Marsh mashes right-handers but is unplayable against southpaws, while Nick Castellanos has performed slightly above-average against lefties and much worse against righties and Johan Rojas has little to offer offensively. The Whit Merrifield signing was a failure, Cristian Pache has failed to capitalize on his opportunities in 2024, and now the team is hoping for Weston Wilson to be a Band-Aid of sorts until they inevitably add at least one bat.

I would also worry about their options in the bullpen after the aforementioned four dominant arms. They do not need another lights-out weapon, but they could certainly use one more option in the middle innings. Gregory Soto has had an excellent year and is turning left-handed hitters into automatic outs in 2024, but beyond him there are no clearly reliable options: Seranthony Domínguez has cratered once again, and the team optioned Yunior Marte to Triple-A around the beginning of the month.

There is even reason to be concerned about this team's starting pitching now that an injury bug of sorts has stung the Phillies' rotation. Wheeler and Suárez are seemingly avoiding Injured List stints, but did not go to All-Star Game festivities and will reportedly not start in the team's series in Pittsburgh due to back ailments. Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull are on the shelf; neither one has a season-ending injury, but it might not be August until either one returns.

Ultimately, I land here: the Phillies would be better off using the resources at their disposal to add three, or even four, role players to their roster than adding a single big name and maybe one more fringe roster piece.

Add an everyday outfielder as well as an outfielder who can platoon with Marsh to replace Pache and Wilson (Wilson can be sent back to Triple-A). Acquire one more reliable bullpen arm -- even if it is not an All-Star reliever -- to knock Domínguez down the pecking order. Maybe kick the tires on finding another swing pitcher who can start or relieve in the Michael Lorenzen mold to help the team reach October at full health, giving the team more reliability than it may have if it sticks with the Tyler Phillips/Michael Mercado combination.

The Phillies would have to give up a noteworthy amount of prospects to make this happen, but given the season they are having, the consensus is that the time is now to "push the chips in." Where I disconnect with the consensus is in the common sentiment that "pushing the chips in" means aggressively pursuing the best player available. The Phillies have a roster that is filled with massive names but hampered by a few notable holes. For them, "pushing the chips in" should mean adding as many viable pieces as possible to eliminate liabilities.

There is no doubt that the Phillies have what it takes to win the World Series. They had what it took in each of the last two seasons, too, and the 2024 iteration of the team is considerably better than those versions. Trading for someone like Miller or Robert would certainly increase their odds of hosting a parade, but it may not be the most prudent use of the team's spending power when you consider the roster that already exists.

