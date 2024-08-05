Recent former Phillies: Checking in with Seranthony Domínguez, Rhys Hoskins and others

The Phillies have struggled of late. And it's natural to wonder whether the front office, led by Dave Dombrowski, has pulled the right levers on this roster over the last 10 months.

Did they let a player who could have truly contributed in this time of need slip away? Did they make the right choice to let a Rhys Hoskins or Craig Kimbrel walk?

As we do from time to time, let's whip around and check on how some recent former Phillies are playing with their new clubs.

We'll start with the players the Phillies traded away last week:

Seranthony Domínguez, RP, Orioles

The most bittersweet parting at the deadline was Domínguez, a homegrown reliever who has an awesome name and who many thought could be a long-term closer for the franchise. He's now in Baltimore and in five appearances since his acquisition he's been light's out. He has a 1.80 ERA so far with six strikeouts.

Gregory Soto, RP, Orioles

Another Phillies reliever is with the O's but this one isn't working out as well as Domínguez is. The lefty has appeared in two games and allowed four runs (36.00 ERA) in one total inning pitched.

Cristian Pache, OF, Orioles, Marlins

Three teams in two weeks? It's been quite a ride for Pache, who was sent to Baltimore in the Austin Hays trade, released, and then later signed by Miami. Pache had a pinch-hit single for the Orioles before he went to the Marlins, where he's 1-for-5 to start things off in Florida.

Whit Merrifield, UTIL, Braves

Merrifield was cut after he failed to contribute as the super-utility man the Phillies wanted off the bench. He was subsequently picked up by the rival Braves. In Atlanta, Merrifield has appeared in six games and is hitting .213. He hit .199 in 53 games for the Phillies.

Craig Kimbrel, RP, Orioles

One of the biggest reasons the Orioles, ironically, decided to trade for two Phillies' relievers is because the former Phillies reliever they had was not pitching particularly well. In his three outings before the trade deadline, Kimbrel allowed six runs — blowing a save and losing a decision in another. The veteran has a decent 3.29 ERA and 23 saves this season but as Philly fans know from 2023, the swings from an inconsistent closer can be maddening.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers

Hoskins is having a Kyle Schwarber-like season in Milwaukee, boasting 19 homers, 57 RBI and a respectable on-base rate despite hitting just .220. He is on pace for his worst offensive season ever but provides some pop for the first-place Brewers.

Jake Cave, OF, Rockies

The former fringe outfielder for the Phillies has carved out an everyday role in Colorado. In 91 games this season he is hitting .247 with four homers and 25 RBI.

Michael Lorenzen, SP, Rangers, Royals



Lorenzen has been such a solid starter for Texas this season, but he was moved at the deadline to a Kansas City club in Wild Card contention. The former Phillies' trade deadline acquisition (and no-hit pitcher) allowed one run in his debut with the Royals this past weekend. He has a 3.69 ERA total in 2024.

Bailey Falter, SP, Pirates

Falter is a solid bottom-of-the-rotation starter in Pittsburgh, where he's started 18 games and has an ERA a hair under 4. He has a respectable WAR of 1.6 — showing he's brought some real value to the Pirates' rotation.

Connor Brogdon, RP, Dodgers

After earning an Opening Day roster spot in Philly, Brogdon melted down and was traded to the Dodgers. In one game for L.A., Brogdon surrendered a pair of solo homers. He is still on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

