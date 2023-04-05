More Sports:

April 05, 2023

Bryce Harper takes batting practice for first time since surgery

The Phillies' superstar slugger took pitches from Kevin Long up in the Bronx on Tuesday and will hit from the field back in Philadelphia on Thursday.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Batting-Practice-World-Series-2022-MLB.jpg Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper still has a long way to go before he can return to the Phillies' lineup.

Another day brings another key step in Bryce Harper's recovery from Tommy John surgery. 

Per multiple beats, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the superstar slugger took batting practice for the first time Tuesday up in the Bronx, taking pitches from hitting coach Kevin Long, and will do so again on Thursday ahead of the club's home opener against the Reds. 

Harper, the 2021 NL MVP and 2022 NLCS MVP, still has a long way to go before he can return to the Phillies' lineup, but all things considered, the rehab process from a repaired ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow seems to be moving along well – possibly ahead of schedule even. 

The status of his health doesn't seem to be a matter of being able to swing the bat either, rather what could happen when he gets on base. 

”He feels great,” Thomson said (via The Philadelphia Inquirer's Alex Coffey). “And it’s not hitting that we’re concerned about. It’s sliding. We’ve got to get clearance from the doctor on that one first. If he slides headfirst he could rupture (the elbow). And then we’re back to square one.”

So no rush. 

Still, the progress is promising. 

During Sunday night's 2-1 loss to the Rangers down in Arlington, Harper said on the ESPN broadcast that he had returned to his routine in the batting cage about a week and a half before, with Thomson adding that it was likely Harper would begin hitting from the field again when the club returned to Philadelphia on Thursday. 

The Phillies' initial estimate for Harper's return following the surgery in late November was to have him back as the designated hitter around the All-Star break this summer, but the decision not to place him on the 60-day injured list to begin the season lent hope to the idea that he could be back sooner. 

It kept their options open at the very least, but Harper's health is the priority above all else. They're not going to rush

"Still got a minute to go," he told ESPN (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "Just trying to be smart about it, understanding my good days are going to be good and some days I'll just be sore and it'll be a little tougher. But I feel good right now, just got to keep that going and keep doing the same stuff."

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

North Wildwood police warn pet owners of coyote sightings
Coyote North Wildwood

Sponsored

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Health News

Eye drops factory linked to deadly bacterial infections cited for sterilization violations
Eye drops contamination

Phillies

The Phillies go big with Citizens Bank Park's giant new PhanaVision board
Phillies-Preview-Day-Citizens-Bank-Park-PhanaVision-4.3.23-MLB.jpg

Television

Serial killer Ted Bundy's links to 1969 Garden State Parkway murders examined in new true crime series
Bundy NJ Murders

Festivals

Screen 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' during Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest
PFS SpringFest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved