Ranking the best items to buy at Citizens Bank Park this season

The Phillies' home opener at Citizens Bank Park inches closer. The Fightins might not be off to the hottest start this season, but I know the stadium is going to be rocking on Thursday when Philly sees this team for the first time since the World Series.

I'm heading down to the ballpark for the opener. I've been mentally picking out my outfit since I got the tickets (It looks like it's going to rain. Do I prepare for rain?). In that vein, I want to rank the best items I saw available for purchase at the Phillies New Era Store at Citizens Bank Park.

Upfront: This isn't a sponsored story. PhillyVoice isn't getting a kickback. I didn't get any free crap. I actually lost money on my trip to the store because I bought a few things on this list. That's how you truly know they're good options!

10. Bryce Harper Stress Squeezer

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

I almost passed by this in the store without realizing what it was. Angry about the Phillies' lackluster start? Mentally preparing yourself for a string of terrible bullpen outings in July? Relieve your stress with this.

9. Phillies Lapel Pins

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

Yes, I am indeed the stereotypical guy in his late-20s/early-30s who lives in an urban area and has denim jackets covered in pins. I had to add to the collection! Both of these caught my eye. I love the old-school bullpen cart pin but opted to buy the cheesesteak one. After my Citizens Bank Park food reviews earlier this week, can you blame me?

8. Phillies Hot Dog Squeaker Dog Toy

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

It's adorable. I bought one for my dog! He tore it to shreds and ripped the squeaker out in about 90 seconds. A worthwhile purchase for sure.

7. J.T. Realmuto Team USA World Baseball Classic Shirsey

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

The Phillies had three representatives on Team USA's 2023 World Baseball Classic team: Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Grabbing the Realmuto USA shirsey allows you to rep the best catcher in baseball. I like that it's navy, too, a switch from the Phils' usual royal blue and powder blue shades they use in their apparel and uniforms.

This is another item I bought. My dad will now wear it to the game on Thursday.

6. Phillies 1980 World Champions Koozie

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

This is tremendous.

The throwback Zubaz-like pattern? Fire. The Phanatic? No one is more iconic than him. The 1980 World Champions logo is the cherry on top as well.

Most importantly, it's a bigger koozie that will fit the tall boy beer cans sold throughout the stadium.

5. Women's Maroon Small Logo Hat

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice



I dig the minimalist approach here with the small throwback logo. I'm also drawn to the material of the hat, which reminds me of a Spring Training cap or a batting practice jersey. It's unique and a little understated, which is a departure from the louder items I have on this list.

4. Phillies Mitchell & Ness Pinstripe Shorts

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

Mitchell & Ness is a Philadelphia staple. It would simply be wrong not to include an item from them on this list. These are perfect for your 4th of July BBQ.

3. Phillies Nike Maroon Throwback Hoodie

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

The Phillies don't make use of this logo enough! I'm always going to be a fan of something that pays homage to the city's history. It's an underrated favorite for me in Philadelphia sports history. I live to discuss logos and uniforms. I ranked the best in baseball earlier this spring. This would be way up close to the top of the list if the Phillies used it as their primary logo.

Anyway, slap this on a maroon Nike hoodie and you now have your go-to sweatshirt for what Phils fans are hoping is another October filled with playoff baseball.

2. Phil and Phillis Throwback Logo Trucker Hat

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice



Before the days of the Phanatic, there were Phil and Phillis, the franchise's two colonial-themed animatronic mascots. They're really weird and almost a little creepy, but I think that's why I'm all in on them. I'm certainly not going to make a plea to have them come back and replace the greatest mascot in all of sports, but I could see this being the next Phillies hat I buy.

1. Trea Turner Powder Blue Jersey

Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice A powder blue Trea Turner Phillies jersey at the New Era Store down at Citizens Bank Park.

It's beautiful and you'll able to wear it for the next 10 summers. 'Nuff said.

