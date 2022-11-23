Phillies' Bryce Harper undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper underwent successful Tommy John surgery for a UCL tear in his right elbow on Wednesday, the team announced:



"The prognosis is for Bryce to be returning as the designated hitter by the All-Star break of 2023 with a possible return to play right field towards the end of the regular season," the Phillies continued on in a tweet about the surgery.



Harper originally suffered the injury back in April of the 2022 season. After other injury woes, Harper came back at the tail end of the regular season and was a force in the postseason, leading the Phillies to the World Series and winning the NLCS MVP Award.

That return can't come soon enough for a Phillies team hoping to make back-to-back World Series appearances.

