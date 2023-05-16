A Mets fan is going to throw out the first pitch at the Phillies game again

Last August, the Phillies let a Mets fan throw out the first pitch before one of their games.

It was egregious.

And they're letting it happen again.

Posted to Twitter over the weekend, traveling Mets fan group The 7 Line bought out a section at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies-Mets rivalry game on June 24, selling through enough tickets to trigger the club's first-pitch perk again – though at least they won't be allowed to wear any Mets gear on the field this time.

Via the Phillies' community/corporate partnership program, the ceremonial first pitch and scoreboard recognition are a couple of the benefits for any group that buys up 500 tickets or more for a game.

I guess give credit to the Phillies for honoring their word here, but man, is it a terrible look.

How The 7 Line first pitch played out last year with New York radio commentary:

A whole lot of arrogance there for a team that choked away the division title and then burned out entirely in the Wild Card round.

In fairness, the Mets were sitting pretty last August while no one was sure if the Phillies would even make the playoffs.

But then the Phillies went to the World Series. The Mets did not.

(H/T: Crossing Broad)

