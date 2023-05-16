A Mets fan is going to throw out the first pitch at the Phillies game again

May 16, 2023
Last August, the Phillies let a Mets fan throw out the first pitch before one of their games.
And they're letting it happen again.
Posted to Twitter over the weekend, traveling Mets fan group The 7 Line bought out a section at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies-Mets rivalry game on June 24, selling through enough tickets to trigger the club's first-pitch perk again – though at least they won't be allowed to wear any Mets gear on the field this time.
🚨BREAKING: 🚨The Phillies ARE LETTING US throw out the ceremonial first pitch again, but they're cracking down on the attire this year. No Mets stuff, but the perk remains. Don't have to wear Phillies gear, just not Mets or T7LA. https://t.co/c6OlUkxjBd— The 7 Line (@The7Line) May 14, 2023
Via the Phillies' community/corporate partnership program, the ceremonial first pitch and scoreboard recognition are a couple of the benefits for any group that buys up 500 tickets or more for a game.
I guess give credit to the Phillies for honoring their word here, but man, is it a terrible look.
How The 7 Line first pitch played out last year with New York radio commentary:
😂😂😂 “The Phillies had their building taken over in such a pathetic way that a Met fan wearing a Mets jersey that said General on the back threw out the first pitch” - @EvanRobertsWFAN @craigcartonlive @CartonRoberts @T7LAGeneral @The7LineArmy pic.twitter.com/3hHyZb7lCc— The 7 Line (@The7Line) August 22, 2022
In fairness, the Mets were sitting pretty last August while no one was sure if the Phillies would even make the playoffs.
But then the Phillies went to the World Series. The Mets did not.
