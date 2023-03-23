More Sports:

March 23, 2023

Phillies announce Rhys Hoskins has a torn ACL

After suffering a knee injury in a Spring Training game, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will require surgery on a torn ACL.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
USATSI_20303684.jpg Dave Nelson/USA Today Sports

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins being carted off the field after tearing his ACL in a Spring Training game.

After suffering a non-contract injury in the field in a Spring Training game on Thursday, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn left ACL, the team has announced. 

A surgery that requires an ACL reconstruction, as the Phillies stated, sounds particularly brutal. What a rough turn of events for a franchise just a week ahead of Opening Day with expectations to return to the World Series. 

Hoskins is coming off a 30-home run season and was expected to be a key part of a potent Phillies lineup. His absence will require creativity from manager Rob Thomson with many moving parts, plus wheeling and dealing from the front office to reshape the depth on this roster. 

With reigning NLCS MVP Bryce Harper still sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Phillies are now missing serious pop from their batting order that carried them to the National League pennant last fall. 

