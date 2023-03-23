Phillies announce Rhys Hoskins has a torn ACL

March 23, 2023
After suffering a non-contract injury in the field in a Spring Training game on Thursday, Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn left ACL, the team has announced.
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins underwent an MRI today that revealed a left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear that will require surgery. The recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction. Additional details regarding the surgery, including the date and surgeon, are to be determined.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 23, 2023
Hoskins is coming off a 30-home run season and was expected to be a key part of a potent Phillies lineup. His absence will require creativity from manager Rob Thomson with many moving parts, plus wheeling and dealing from the front office to reshape the depth on this roster.
With reigning NLCS MVP Bryce Harper still sidelined while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Phillies are now missing serious pop from their batting order that carried them to the National League pennant last fall.
