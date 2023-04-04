Phillies announce quicker fan security entrance process

The pace of baseball games has gotten quicker this season with a whole host of new rules designed to speed things up. The Phillies are enacting new security measures this year to get fans into Citizens Bank Park faster, too.

On Monday afternoon, the Phillies made a slew of announcements about updates to the ballpark this year and the stadium entrance was one such thing. Fans will no longer need to franticly remove their cellphones, wallets and keys from their pockets while trying to move forward in line thanks to a new technological screening process.

Here is the information the Phillies released about security entrances:

New fan screen process: quicker entry into the ballpark! Fans will now be able to walk right through the entrance gates without having to stop to open bags or be checked individually as they enter the ballpark. This new feature is thanks to Evolve Technology, which will be partnering with the Phillies to use a powerful technology with artificial intelligence to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed.

Long story short... It should be a smoother process getting from the tailgate lots or the Broad Street Line into the stadium to cheer on the Phillies. I was in attendance at Citizens Bank Park on Monday for this year's slate of ballpark announcements and went through this security screen. It was pretty simple! It should help reduce the hassle for fans and they can focus their frustration where it's needed: when every little thing goes wrong on the field of play in a long 162-game season.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader