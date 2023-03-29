More Sports:

March 29, 2023

Phillies acquire OF Cristian Pache from Oakland just before Opening Day

With Rhys Hoskins set to go on the 60-day IL, the Phillies used the open roster spot to try and gain another reliable glove in the outfield.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Cristian-Pache-Braves-2020-MLB-Phillies-Trade-2023-MLB-Oakland.jpg Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports

Outfielder Cristian Pache back when he was a Brave in 2020. Pache was acquired by the Phillies on Wednesday in a trade with Oakland.

With Rhys Hoskins' ACL reconstruction surgery coming up Thursday, which will require a move to the 60-day injured list, the Phillies used the open roster spot to add one more outfielder just ahead of Opening Day down in Texas. 

Cristian Pache, a 24-year old righthanded bat from the Oakland A's, was acquired by the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league reliever Billy Sullivan. 

Pache, who was once a top prospect within the Atlanta Braves' farm system, made his big-league debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and went on to play 22 games for the Braves in 2021 before being shipped to Oakland as part of the Matt Olson deal. 

He was the A's starting centerfielder on Opening Day last season in Philadelphia, but couldn't stick, with his struggles at the plate leading to the use of his final option to Triple-A in June. Across 91 games for Oakland, Pache slashed just a lowly .166/.218/.241. 

He did put in a good spring, hitting .302 with two triples and a .780 OPS, but the A's made it clear that there was no space for him on their major-league roster, and with that, went in search of a trade

The Phillies took them up on the offer, not so much needing another bat, but another reliable glove in the outfield. Pache should at least be able to provide that in the short term. 

Sullivan, a 23-year old rigthander, is a New Castle, Delaware product who was picked up by the Phillies in the 28th round of the 2017 draft. 

He pitched two seasons of college ball for Delaware before making the jump into the minors, working his way up to Double-A Reading, where he recorded a 4.59 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP in 44 appearances last season. 

10 Phillies storylines to watch as they try to run it back

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rhys Hoskins Opening Day 2023 Oakland Athletics Cristian Pache

Videos

Featured

Limited - SDP - David

Philly High Schoolers: What they need to know about graduation this year
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Higher Education

Temple president Jason Wingard to resign amid campus safety concerns, university says
Temple President Jason Wingard Resigns

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Children's Health

Not all children with sleep apnea snore; here's how to recognize the disorder
Sleep apnea children

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Expert predictions roundup
Phillies-World-Series-Game-5-Fans-Rally-Towles.jpg

Food & Drink

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. to release Rita's water ice-inspired beer
Rita's Water Ice Neshaminy Creek Beer

Shopping

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park to open this weekend
southeast asian market fdr park

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved