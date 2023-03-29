Phillies acquire OF Cristian Pache from Oakland just before Opening Day

With Rhys Hoskins' ACL reconstruction surgery coming up Thursday, which will require a move to the 60-day injured list, the Phillies used the open roster spot to add one more outfielder just ahead of Opening Day down in Texas.

Cristian Pache, a 24-year old righthanded bat from the Oakland A's, was acquired by the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league reliever Billy Sullivan.

Pache, who was once a top prospect within the Atlanta Braves' farm system, made his big-league debut in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and went on to play 22 games for the Braves in 2021 before being shipped to Oakland as part of the Matt Olson deal.

He was the A's starting centerfielder on Opening Day last season in Philadelphia, but couldn't stick, with his struggles at the plate leading to the use of his final option to Triple-A in June. Across 91 games for Oakland, Pache slashed just a lowly .166/.218/.241.

He did put in a good spring, hitting .302 with two triples and a .780 OPS, but the A's made it clear that there was no space for him on their major-league roster, and with that, went in search of a trade.

The Phillies took them up on the offer, not so much needing another bat, but another reliable glove in the outfield. Pache should at least be able to provide that in the short term.

Sullivan, a 23-year old rigthander, is a New Castle, Delaware product who was picked up by the Phillies in the 28th round of the 2017 draft.

He pitched two seasons of college ball for Delaware before making the jump into the minors, working his way up to Double-A Reading, where he recorded a 4.59 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP in 44 appearances last season.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports