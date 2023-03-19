Trea Turner hits grand slam to launch Team USA into Semifinals of World Baseball Classic

Steve Rogers may have given up the shield, so we have a new Captain America in the form of Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.

With Team USA trailing 7-5 to Venezuela in the Quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night, the Phils' prized $300 million free agent signing launched an eighth-inning grand slam to give the States a 9=7 lead and the win:

If you need another angle on that bad boy...

Naturally, Turner homered home his Phillies teammate J.T. Realmuto on that grand salami.

Turner is sporting a 1.089 OPS in this tourney as Team USA looks to defend its 2017 title against Cuba in the Semifinals on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. (the game will air on FS1). If Team USA were to advance, they would play the winner of Monday's Mexico-Japan game in the World Baseball Classic Championship on Tuesday night.

