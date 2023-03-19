More Sports:

March 19, 2023

Trea Turner hits grand slam to launch Team USA into Semifinals of World Baseball Classic

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner hit a game-winning grand slam for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Trea-Turner-World-Baseball-Classic-USA-Grand-Slam Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports

Trea Turner, the Phillies' $300 million man, does his best Captain America impression for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic.

Steve Rogers may have given up the shield, so we have a new Captain America in the form of Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.

With Team USA trailing 7-5 to Venezuela in the Quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night, the Phils' prized $300 million free agent signing launched an eighth-inning grand slam to give the States a 9=7 lead and the win:

If you need another angle on that bad boy...

Naturally, Turner homered home his Phillies teammate J.T. Realmuto on that grand salami. 

Turner is sporting a 1.089 OPS in this tourney as Team USA looks to defend its 2017 title against Cuba in the Semifinals on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. (the game will air on FS1). If Team USA were to advance, they would play the winner of Monday's Mexico-Japan game in the World Baseball Classic Championship on Tuesday night. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia World Baseball Classic Trea Turner

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023

Just In

Must Read

Development

Chinatown organization takes stand against 76ers' arena plan, 'disappointing' the team's developer
76ers Arena Chinatown PCDC

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Women's Health

Maternal deaths have surged to their highest mark since 1965, despite being mostly preventable
U.S. maternal mortality

Eagles

A look at how QB Marcus Mariota will fit within the Eagles' offense
031723MarcusMariota

Lifestyle

Delaware County cooking classes offer kids hands-on experience in the kitchen
chef dads table delco scott noye broomall cooking classes

Entertainment

New Jersey's inaugural North to Shore entertainment festival kicks off in Atlantic City this June
gavin degraw

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved