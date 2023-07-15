Nick Castellanos, PSPCA come back from the All-Star break with Scooby-Doo inspired superhero shirt

Talks, solves mysteries, helps people, and now the animals too.

Nick Castellanos naming Scooby-Doo as his favorite superhero in the leadup to the MLB All-Star Game earlier this week became one of the popular highlights from the mid-season break, and coming back from it, the Phillies' outfielder and the Pennsylvania SPCA found a way to make some immediate good off the moment.

On Friday, Castellanos, his wife Jess, the PSPCA, and designers In The Clutch Apparel launched the sale of a new t-shirt that features a Scooby-Doo inspired superhero design on the front and Castellanos' No. 8 with the Phillies on the back. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the t-shirt sales, the PSPCA said, will go towards the organization's fight to stop animal cruelty and neglect.

“When we were approached to be the beneficiary of this special t-shirt design, we jumped at the opportunity,” PSPCA PR director Gillian Kocher said in a press release. “We are no strangers to the superpowers of dogs, we see their resilience and unbreakable spirit every day in the work that we do. We are grateful that we aren’t alone in recognizing this, and cannot thank Nick and his family enough for thinking of us.”



Castellanos has used the All-Star Game as a platform to help a greater cause before.

In 2021, back when he was with the Cincinnati Reds, Castellanos walked the All-Star red carpet wearing a shirt designed by his son Liam, which was later reproduced for sale to the benefit of the Dragonfly Foundation, a Cincinnati-based charity offering aid to children and families fighting pediatric cancer.

And in 2023 with the Phillies, he found another way to make an impact, using his favorite superhero to try and help the animals in need back home.

