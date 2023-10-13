Orion Kerkering sports 'Atta Boy Harper' shirt during Phillies' clubhouse celebration

October 13, 2023
The Phillies shut down the Braves, 3-1, at Citizens Bank Park Thursday night to clinch the NLDS and send the rival NL East champions home with a whimper.
And shortstop Orlando Arcia, after mocking Bryce Harper in the Atlanta clubhouse after their lone Game 2 win, ended up holding every L imaginable on the way to it.
From Harper's staredowns in Game 3:
October 11, 2023
To a lesson in journalism:
On the Insiders on #NFLPlus, I had a take on the Bryce Harper situation with #Braves SS Orlando Arcia. pic.twitter.com/of27OF8q88— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2023
Phillies fans chanting "atta boy" with Orlando Arcia at the plate pic.twitter.com/Wto02LXP7y— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023
Orion Kerkering’s friend made him a new shirt to wear tonight. pic.twitter.com/pP4fq4gWuo— Matt Breen (@matt_breen) October 13, 2023
But it went way beyond that. Everyone in Philadelphia heard them, and then the Braves – a 104-win powerhouse during the regular season – went down quickly in turn.
They're not gonna be living that one down anytime soon.
Arcia, by the way, went 2-for-13 with four strikeouts in the series.
Atta boy.
