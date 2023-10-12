Instant observations: Nick Castellanos lifts Phillies to another NLCS

The Phillies — mainly Nick Castellanos — delivered yet again as they'll advance to the NLCS to face the Diamondbacks next week, downing the Braves 3-1 to take the series Thursday night.

It was an evening not without drama, as Phillies fans were on the edge of their seats, and quite literally on their feet for the better part of three hours in South Philly as they prevailed in the NLDS for the second straight year.

So as the Phillies celebrate with bud light and Alec Bohm's cigars again, (with three days to recover this time), here's a look at what we'll remember and be talking about from a clinching Game 4 in South Philly:

The good

• I can't really understand why Nick Castellanos was hitting seventh — after hitting two home runs in Game 3 — but he hit another one in the fourth inning in Game 4 to wake up a frustrated Phillies crowd and even things out at 1-1. Perhaps we'll see Castellanos helping to protect Bryce Harper in a potential NLCS batting order.



He went deep yet again, his fourth homer in two nights, in the sixth inning as he's begun to build his own obsessive following in South Philly. The dinger also knocked Braves' starter Spencer Strider out of the game, much to the delight of fans who were hoping their cheering would force him to make a few mistakes.

• Philadelphia hit nine home runs over two games at Citizens Bank Park, another of which came in the fifth, Trea Turner skying a booming drive to left field to put the Phillies ahead and in control of their NLDS destiny. There are two distinct offensive cheers that echo in the Phillies' home ballpark. One is the highly anticipated cheer of glory and delight — like Harper's big three-run homer the other night. It's a building wall of sound like a jet plane taking off. And then there's the, "holy crap what just happened?" for a solo shot out of nowhere cheer, like the fans bellowed twice Thursday night. Both probably result in long term hearing damage, but they are different flavors of the intensity of these fanatical supporters.



• A hat tip to Ranger Suarez, who put together five very solid innings against one of the best offenses ever to play the game. Aside from a relented solo shot and two other base hits, everything else out of his hand resulted in 15 very meaningful outs as he stands firmly as a reliable No. 3 in the Phillies rotation.



• The collective sigh of relief could have blown a sailing ship across the Atlantic Ocean in the top of the seventh inning, as Craig Kimbrel faced Ronald Acuna Jr. with the bases loaded and two outs. The presumptive NL MVP blasted a ball to the deepest part of centerfield and somehow rookie Johan Rojas tracked it down to end Atlanta's biggest scoring threat of the game.



For a split second before Rojas caught the ball, a potential grand slam or bases-clearing double spelling potential doom, you could have heard a pin drop amongst 46,000 fans. It was like Bruce Springsteen was about to finish Jungleland and he had the crowd in the palm of his hand.

• Turner had four hits — no Phillies player has ever done that in a playoff game. $300 million at work.

