Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera suspended for 85 games by Major League Baseball

All the contemplation is over. Major League Baseball has taken it out of the Phillies' hands.

NBC Sports' Phillies beat writer Jim Salisbury reported Friday afternoon that outfielder Odubel Herrera, despite not facing criminal charges after they were dropped by his girlfriend, will be suspended for the rest of this season and for part of next season after facing domestic abuse allegations.

And while this does technically make things easier for Matt Klentak and company as they do not need to make the decision, it still stings, as Herrera's decisions could cost him his career in Philadelphia.



The suspension will last 85 games. In a strictly sports sense, this will save the Phillies money this season, which they can use if they decide to make a move before the July 31 trade deadline.

According to Salisbury, the Phillies wouldn't have been able to void his contract, even if he'd been found guilty of the charges.

The Phillies released a statement minutes after the MLB ruling was reported:

“The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to suspend Odúbel Herrera for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence Policy. All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball's collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse. We are encouraged by Odúbel’s acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately.”

Whether the Phillies will cut him in short order, attempt to unload him via trade, or take their time is unclear. But after some stringent words from Klentak and manager Gabe Kapler, it's hard to imagine him back in the clubhouse.

