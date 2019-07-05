Phillies' Bryce Harper sends personal message to 'Ellen' producer undergoing surgery

July 05, 2019
The Philadelphia Phillies are fighting to remain competitive with the Atlanta Braves in the N.L. East heading into to the All-Star break.
Getting a recent bump in production from Bryce Harper will certainly help their chances.
Bryce Harper (who is heating up) is slugging .475 this season.— Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) July 5, 2019
All hitters against Phillies pitching are slugging .468.
Congrats to Bryce Harper on his 1000th career @mlb hit and his 200th home run... Here's a breakdown of all his base hits with his home runs blasting off pic.twitter.com/42xi0uUQOC— Daren Willman (@darenw) July 4, 2019
Harper became the face of the Phillies franchise this spring when he signed his 13-year, $330 million deal to come to Philadelphia. His bond with the city and fans is an important part of the relationship he's building with the organization.
In a nice gesture on Independence Day, Harper gave a warm shoutout to Ed Glavin, the long-time producer of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime TV show.
Glavin, who is undergoing knee replacement surgery on Friday, shared the message he received from Harper.
Heading into knee replacement surgery tomorrow & my amazing friend @KaraLeo sent me this greeting from my hometown @Phillies and Bryce Harper! I could cry. pic.twitter.com/Sz1JjP39h9— Ed Glavin (@EdGlavin) July 4, 2019
With Glavin's help, DeGeneres recently sent her show to Citizens Bank Park to hold a contest for one lucky fan to win a new car.
Here's to hoping Harper's kind words help Glavin to a speedy recovery.