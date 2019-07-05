Phillies' Bryce Harper sends personal message to 'Ellen' producer undergoing surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies are fighting to remain competitive with the Atlanta Braves in the N.L. East heading into to the All-Star break.

Getting a recent bump in production from Bryce Harper will certainly help their chances.





Harper became the face of the Phillies franchise this spring when he signed his 13-year, $330 million deal to come to Philadelphia. His bond with the city and fans is an important part of the relationship he's building with the organization.

In a nice gesture on Independence Day, Harper gave a warm shoutout to Ed Glavin, the long-time producer of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime TV show.