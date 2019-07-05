More Culture:

July 05, 2019

Phillies' Bryce Harper sends personal message to 'Ellen' producer undergoing surgery

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Ellen DeGeneres
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper.

The Philadelphia Phillies are fighting to remain competitive with the Atlanta Braves in the N.L. East heading into to the All-Star break.

Getting a recent bump in production from Bryce Harper will certainly help their chances.


Harper became the face of the Phillies franchise this spring when he signed his 13-year, $330 million deal to come to Philadelphia. His bond with the city and fans is an important part of the relationship he's building with the organization. 

In a nice gesture on Independence Day, Harper gave a warm shoutout to Ed Glavin, the long-time producer of Ellen DeGeneres' daytime TV show. 

RELATED: MLB and Phillies team up with 'Stranger Things'

Glavin, who is undergoing knee replacement surgery on Friday, shared the message he received from Harper. 

With Glavin's help, DeGeneres recently sent her show to Citizens Bank Park to hold a contest for one lucky fan to win a new car. 

Here's to hoping Harper's kind words help Glavin to a speedy recovery. 

