June 26, 2023

Phillies prospect Justin Crawford will play in the All-Star Futures Game

Outfielder Justin Crawford, the Phillies' 2022 first-round pick, will play in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game in Seattle.

By Shamus Clancy
T-Mobile-Park-Mariners-All-Star-Game Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners and the site of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

While it remains to be seen which Phillie (or Phillies) will be playing in the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle next month, we do know one Phillies prospect who will be taking in that week's festivities. Justin Crawford, the Phillies' 2022 first-round centerfielder, will play in the All-Star Futures Game, one of the first six players Major League Baseball announced to be playing in the exhibition that matches up some of the best players in the minors: 

Crawford, the son of former All-Star outfielder Carl, is excelling for the Single-A Clearwater Threshers this year. At 19 years old, he's hitting .346 with an OPS of .851 while stealing 32 bases in 46 games. Crawford played center for 42 of those games, and he was the designated hitter in the other four. 

In MLB.com's prospect rankings, Crawford is the No. 3 player in the Phillies' system behind Andrew Painter and Mick Abel, making him their top position player prospect overall. 

