More News:

April 29, 2021

Philly awards $200K in grants, creates network for community organizations fighting for criminal justice reform

The funds come from the MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Justice Reform
Criminal Justice Grants Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Twenty community organizations received microgrants to fund criminal justice reform efforts in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia has awarded microgrants to 20 community organizations fighting for criminal justice reform, along with establishing an ongoing support network to address violence and injustice in the city.

Organizations, like Unincarcerated Minds, which helps provide employment opportunities to incarcerated, formerly incarcerated and marginalized community members, will receive up to $10,000 from the Criminal Justice Microgrant Fund. 

The city says these grants are "more than a one time investment." The organizations will join a network that works with the city to provide training, networking and engagement opportunities. 

"From the beginning of our administration, we have worked to end mass incarceration and address systemic racism that causes significant harm to our Black and Brown communities," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a press release. "These grants double down on our commitment to bringing about just and safe reform."

Kenney announced the news at the city's biweekly briefings on gun violence and solutions, which convenes in light of the city's gun violence epidemic. Homicides are up 33% from last year, and shootings are up 37%. Domestic violence-related homicides have doubled since last year, according to Philadelphia police data.

So far, police have made more than 1,000 firearm violation arrests. This time last year, there had been just 500 arrests.

Forty-two organizations applied for these grants last September. Groups led by Black, Indigenous or People of Color, and those most impacted by the criminal justice system, were prioritized in the selection process, the city said. 

Other factors, like organizations that advanced criminal justice reform from a policy perspective, directly engaged with the most impacted communities and those that provide support services were highlighted as well. 

Unsolved Murders in Philadelphia, which partners with law enforcement in criminal investigations against families in the community, was also selected to receive a grant. It is a family-owned and operated nonprofit founded by Isaac Gardner, a formerly incarcerated community activist. 

"These grants underscore the importance of the city’s recent realignment of criminal justice reform and public safety work into a holistic approach," said Erica Atwood, senior director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety.

The funds will be administered by the Mayor's Fund for Philadelphia and resources were provided by the MacArthur Foundation Safety and Justice Challenge, which strives to make the criminal justice system more racially equitable. 

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Justice Reform Philadelphia Criminal Justice Criminal Justice Reform City Council Gun Violence Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles-only 2021 seven-round mock draft
042721DeVontaSmith

Mental Health

Providing exposure therapy to PTSD patients is one of the latest ways VR is being used in health care
Virtual Reality Treatment For PTSD

Movies

Watch the teaser for Questlove's directorial debut 'Summer of Soul,' headed to theaters and streaming
questlove summer of soul

NFL

Meet Andre Odom, the NFL agent who never should've been
Odom-Pitts-Webb_042821

Social Justice

Philly awards $200K in grants, creates network for community organizations fighting for criminal justice reform
Criminal Justice Grants

Food & Drink

Mother's Day high tea offered at Assembly Rooftop Lounge
High Tea at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Featured Homes

Limited - 237-47 S 18TH STREET #7B1

FOR SALE! Old-world style seamlessly compliments the modern lifestyle of today. This sun-soaked showplace offers incredible views. Originally built by a luxury homebuilder who spared no expense; the craftsmanship is unmatched. 2,150 sqft | $1,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #922

FOR RENT! Highly-coveted Parc Rittenhouse home offering 1 bed plus den and 1.5 baths on the east side of Rittenhouse Square. This home showcases an open floor plan with a large great room, perfectly designed for entertaining. 1,233 sqft | $3,650/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved