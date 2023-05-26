Philly airport to double parking spaces in economy lot for summer travel

Philadelphia International Airport plans to double the number of parking spaces in its economy lot in preparation for a busy few months for travelers.

The airport will increase spaces at the economy lot from 1,840 to 3,600 spots. That's in addition to nearly 12,000 other parking spaces in surrounding garages and short-term lots.

The economy lot along the 4400 block of Island Avenue is the cheapest option for travelers, with a $15 flat rate for up to 24 hours. The lot is first come, first served and includes a free, 24/7 shuttle service to the airport terminals.

Other options include the garages outside the airport along Garage Avenue. Those range between $5 for up to 30 minutes and $28 for up to four hours or longer. The short-term, ground level parking in the same area has similar prices, but increases to $48 for up to 24 hours.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy lot had more than 7,000 parking spaces. The lot was closed amid declining air travel during the pandemic and for the planned expansion of the airport's cargo capacity. Last year, the airport began to reopen the economy lot gradually, abandoning previous plans for a permanent closure.

The cell phone waiting lot can be accessed from I-95 and Route 291 by following signage. That lot is free with a 30-minute time limit.

There are also a number of private lots around the airport that have varying costs.

The airport's economy lot expansion comes ahead of a travel season believed to be the most active since before the pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Airport officials estimate more than four million people will board departing flights between June and August, which would be a 12% increase from last year.