December 31, 2019

In one afternoon, sample different classes offered by Philly Dance Fitness

You can try ballet, Bollywood and other dance styles during the workshop

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Dance Fitness workshop featuring ballet Photo by Beto Franklin/from Pexels

Sample different workout programs at Philly Dance Fitness, then refuel with healthy snacks. You can try ballet, Bollywood, hip-hop and more during the workshop.

If you're interested in trying out a new workout in 2020, then join Philly Dance Fitness to sample eight of its classes in one afternoon. You may find one, or maybe more, that you like and want to keep doing.

There are two dates you can take the workshop at the South Philly studio. The first will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, and the next will be on Saturday, Feb. 15.

RELATED: The biggest health trends of 2020 – from sweet potatoes to road races

Each date will have different fitness classes, plus healthy bites and refreshments to help attendees refuel. 

Tickets are $35 and include more than two hours of dance. Those who purchase by Saturday, Jan. 4, can save $5. All interested can register online.

Saturday, Jan. 18

• Zumba
• Hip-Hop
• African
• Dance Party Boot Camp
• Barre
• Jazz
• Frisky Friday Striptease
• Power Stretch & Sculpt

Saturday, Feb. 15

• Zumba
• Dance Party Boot Camp
• Bollywood
• POUND Fitness
• Diva Pop
• Belly Dance
• Ballet
• Frisky Friday Striptease
• Power Stretch & Sculpt

Taste of Philly Dance Fitness

Saturday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 15
2:30-5 p.m. | $35 per person
Philly Dance Fitness: South Philly
1170 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146-3142, United States

Sinead Cummings
