In one afternoon, sample different classes offered by Philly Dance Fitness

If you're interested in trying out a new workout in 2020, then join Philly Dance Fitness to sample eight of its classes in one afternoon. You may find one, or maybe more, that you like and want to keep doing.

There are two dates you can take the workshop at the South Philly studio. The first will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, and the next will be on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Each date will have different fitness classes, plus healthy bites and refreshments to help attendees refuel.

Tickets are $35 and include more than two hours of dance. Those who purchase by Saturday, Jan. 4, can save $5. All interested can register online.

Saturday, Jan. 18

• Zumba

• Hip-Hop

• African

• Dance Party Boot Camp

• Barre

• Jazz

• Frisky Friday Striptease

• Power Stretch & Sculpt

Saturday, Feb. 15

• Zumba

• Dance Party Boot Camp

• Bollywood

• POUND Fitness

• Diva Pop

• Belly Dance

• Ballet

• Frisky Friday Striptease

• Power Stretch & Sculpt

Saturday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 15

2:30-5 p.m. | $35 per person

Philly Dance Fitness: South Philly

1170 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146-3142, United States



