In one afternoon, sample different classes offered by Philly Dance Fitness

December 31, 2019
If you're interested in trying out a new workout in 2020, then join Philly Dance Fitness to sample eight of its classes in one afternoon. You may find one, or maybe more, that you like and want to keep doing.
There are two dates you can take the workshop at the South Philly studio. The first will take place Saturday, Jan. 18, and the next will be on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Each date will have different fitness classes, plus healthy bites and refreshments to help attendees refuel.
Tickets are $35 and include more than two hours of dance. Those who purchase by Saturday, Jan. 4, can save $5. All interested can register online.
• Zumba
• Hip-Hop
• African
• Dance Party Boot Camp
• Barre
• Jazz
• Frisky Friday Striptease
• Power Stretch & Sculpt
• Zumba
• Dance Party Boot Camp
• Bollywood
• POUND Fitness
• Diva Pop
• Belly Dance
• Ballet
• Frisky Friday Striptease
• Power Stretch & Sculpt
Saturday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 15
2:30-5 p.m. | $35 per person
Philly Dance Fitness: South Philly
1170 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146-3142, United States
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.