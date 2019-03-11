Here are the best looks from Philly Fashion Week

Philly Fashion Week kicked off last week with 25 designers who strutted across the catwalk.

Running from March 5 to March 9, this year featured two main runway shows. Runaway I was held on Friday, March 8 and Runway II was held on Saturday, March 9.

Kerry Scott, a former fashion designer, and Kevin Parker, a former model, started Philly Fashion Week in 2005 and continue to run the operation through their event planning company FBH. While Philly Fashion Week may not feature the big-name designs of New York Fashion Week, the styles shown this past week are nothing short of artistically driven and high-end powerful examples of fashion in Philadelphia and around the world. Here are some of the top looks from this past week.

Made Institute, a fashion school here in Philadelphia that offers residencies and classes, had a number of students and former graduates on the runway, including Zu-Le-Ma, Lisa Rodriquez, and Elva Olivia.





Nasheli Juliana presented her collection, "Stranded," which describes the designer's emotional state on the complicated relationship between the U.S. and Puerto Rico.







The biggest stunner of the evening, however, was Haitian designer, Prajjé Oscar, and his collection, "Voyage to Crois des Bossales."



