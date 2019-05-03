More Health:

May 03, 2019

Philly nonprofit aims to empower girls through exercise

Philly Girls in Motion offers fitness programs, sports clubs

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Children's Health
Philly Girls in Motion Nonprofit program Courtesy/Philly Girls in Motion

Philly Girls in Motion aims to boost fitness levels among city girls by expanding access to free and low-cost athletic and fitness programs. The nonprofit offers sports clubs at several South Philadelphia community centers where girls learn to play basketball, volleyball, rugby and lacrosse.

Only about 15 percent of Philadelphia girls are getting the recommended levels of physical activity. And nearly 30 percent aren't getting any physical activity at all.

Additionally, girls are less active than boys by about 20 percent. They have significantly lower levels of cardio fitness and hand-eye coordination. And they display lower levels of competence in physical education classes.

Philly Girls in Motion, a nonprofit launched nine years ago, is working to improve those statistics by expanding free and low-cost athletic opportunities to girls ages 8 to 14.

Here's more about the organization:

PHILLY GIRLS IN MOTION

Mission: Philly Girls in Motion helps girls develop critical social skills, including self awareness and confidence, through sports and fitness programs located throughout the city.

"Most people don't know it, but girls in the city have very minimal access to fitness in comparison to their male counterparts and their suburban female counterparts," executive director Jillian Green said.

  • GET INVOLVED
  • Every month, PhillyVoice highlights the efforts of a non-profit organization in the Philadelphia region that is working to improve people's lives. We're hoping that by sharing their stories, you may want to help.
  • MAY: Philly Girls in Motion
  • Consider serving as a fitness instructor or assisting at a fundraiser
  • Make a financial donation to help the program grow

The nonprofit offers three types of programming – after-school fitness programs, community-based sports clubs and athletic clinics held in partnership with collegiate teams.

The fitness programs operate at nine schools throughout the city, each meeting twice a week for an hour-long session with certified professionals. Activities range from yoga to martial arts. The curriculum emphasizes building healthy body image and development of social and emotional skills.

The community-based sports clubs operate at several community centers in South Philadelphia. High-level coaches provide instruction primarily on four rotating sports – lacrosse, basketball, volleyball and rugby.

The athletic clinics are run by NCAA Division I teams, allowing girls to envision greater opportunities. After the clinic, the girls receive free tickets to watch the teams play.

"Girls have the opportunity to interact with Division I female athletes," Green said. That "is really essential to teaching them about the pathways that are available to them."

The programming is offered free of charge or for $20 or less, Green said. Plus, scholarships are available for interested children whose families cannot afford the programs.

Impact: Launched in 2010, Philly Girls in Motion has expanded from serving 50 girls at one community center to serving more than 700 girls each year at multiple sites. It has delivered after-school programming at five schools in low-income neighborhoods and partnered with 20 college and high school teams to provide coaching.

"Even though our program is introductory in a lot of sports, they're receiving high-quality coaching that they wouldn't experience unless they were years into their sports," Green said. "It's a really unique opportunity in that sort of way."

Philly Girls in Motion participants receive four times the amount of physical activity programming compared to the average Philadelphia girl. In all, they have completed more than 15,000 hours of physical activity.

About 62 percent of participants have increased the number of days that they exercise each week – averaging two additional days. Even more – about 82 percent – have achieved a goal they set at the beginning of a program.

In the future, the organization hopes to expand its community-based sports clubs to the north side of the city.

"We are working to build up the funding, build the relationships and break into those spaces to expand the program," Green said.

How to volunteer: Philly Girls in Motion welcomes volunteers wishing to serve in a variety of fashions. People can volunteer at the organization's annual fundraising 5K event or serve as an instructor for a sports or fitness program. 

Additionally, they can join the organization's junior board, a group focused on growing the organization's network and fundraising and marketing efforts.

"We are a one-woman show. I'm the only staff member," Green said. "Any volunteer with skill sets – we will find a way to utilize their goodwill."

Interested volunteers can contact Green via email.

How to participate: Girls ages 8 to 14 – from any Philadelphia school – can join one of the sports programs being held in South Philly. The after-school fitness programs are offered to girls who are students at the host schools.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits Children's Health Philadelphia Volunteering Exercise Fitness

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Mental Health

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw

Real Estate

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles lists Haddonfield home for sale
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Crimes

Three Philly cops arrested in Florida for assault, battery of police
Philly cops arrested Florida

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved