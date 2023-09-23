More Events:

September 23, 2023

Pet animals and eat s'mores during Oktoberfest fundraiser for Philly Goat Project

Head to Laurel Hill West Conservatory on Oct. 14 for signature cocktails, snacks and art giveaways

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Oktoberfest
Goat Project Bailey Mahon/Unsplash

The Philly Goat Project is hosting an Oktoberfest-style fundraiser at Laurel Hill West Conservatory on Saturday, Oct. 14 with giveaways, signature cocktails and s'mores.

Between taking trips to pumpkin patches and planting chrysanthemums this fall, head over to Laurel Hill Cemetery to pet goats and sip cocktails for charity. 

GOAToberfest, a fundraiser in support of the Philly Goat Project, is returning to the Laurel Hill West Conservatory in Bala Cynwyd from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Guests can take photos with 13 goats from the Philly Goat Project while snacking on s'mores and taking tours of the historic grounds. 

MORE: Science History Institute's new exhibit explores history of textile dyes

Guests will be able to flip through the Philly Goat Project's 2024 goat calendar, purchase a special t-shirt to support the nonprofit organization and purchase signed goat prints from photographer Jessica Kourkounis as part of a silent auction. Laurel Hill will offer private mini-tours of the cemetery grounds while the conservatory's windows and patio will be open for guests to wander through. 

The event is meant for people ages 21 and older. though teenagers who are 14 years old or older can attend with a parent or guardian. There will be a handful of signature cocktails, including the "Hot Teddy," named after a goat named Teddy whose namesake, Teddy Pendergrass, is buried at Laurel Hill. 

There will be s'mores and other snacks to enjoy next to cozy fire pits, though guests are advised not to feed the goats. Guests can also win art made by the goats while supporting the Philly Goat Project's efforts to promote early literacy, environmental education, animal-assisted therapy, community wellness, teen skills training and bereavement programming. 

Tickets for the fundraising event is $75 and can be purchased online. Tickets are non-refundable. In the case of inclement weather, the Philly Goat Project will move the fundraiser to Oct. 15. For more information, check out the Philly Goat Project's website

GOAToberfest

Saturday, Oct. 14 (rain date: Oct. 15)
4 to 6 p.m. | Tickets $75
Laurel Hill West Conservatory
215 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Oktoberfest Philadelphia Fundraisers Laurel Hill Cemetery Cocktails Goats Fall Laurel Hill

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state
Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Partnership announced to connect Philadelphians with career training in the skilled trades starting at $25/hour

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Escaped prisoner from Missouri captured in Chester County after 3 months on the run
Missouri Prison Escape

Sponsored

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Arts & Culture

Preservationists say they have two weeks to save mural from former Painted Bride building
Painted Bride demolition

Eagles

A.J. Brown addresses sideline confrontation with Jalen Hurts
AJ-Brown-Jalen-Hurts-Sideline-Eagles

Men's Health

Hot flashes are a hallmark of menopause, but aging men can get them too
Hot Flashes Men

Weekend

WXPN concerts and an Indian festival: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide Krishna Fest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved