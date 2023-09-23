Pet animals and eat s'mores during Oktoberfest fundraiser for Philly Goat Project

Between taking trips to pumpkin patches and planting chrysanthemums this fall, head over to Laurel Hill Cemetery to pet goats and sip cocktails for charity.

GOAToberfest, a fundraiser in support of the Philly Goat Project, is returning to the Laurel Hill West Conservatory in Bala Cynwyd from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Guests can take photos with 13 goats from the Philly Goat Project while snacking on s'mores and taking tours of the historic grounds.

Guests will be able to flip through the Philly Goat Project's 2024 goat calendar, purchase a special t-shirt to support the nonprofit organization and purchase signed goat prints from photographer Jessica Kourkounis as part of a silent auction. Laurel Hill will offer private mini-tours of the cemetery grounds while the conservatory's windows and patio will be open for guests to wander through.

The event is meant for people ages 21 and older. though teenagers who are 14 years old or older can attend with a parent or guardian. There will be a handful of signature cocktails, including the "Hot Teddy," named after a goat named Teddy whose namesake, Teddy Pendergrass, is buried at Laurel Hill.

There will be s'mores and other snacks to enjoy next to cozy fire pits, though guests are advised not to feed the goats. Guests can also win art made by the goats while supporting the Philly Goat Project's efforts to promote early literacy, environmental education, animal-assisted therapy, community wellness, teen skills training and bereavement programming.

Tickets for the fundraising event is $75 and can be purchased online. Tickets are non-refundable. In the case of inclement weather, the Philly Goat Project will move the fundraiser to Oct. 15. For more information, check out the Philly Goat Project's website.

Saturday, Oct. 14 (rain date: Oct. 15)

4 to 6 p.m. | Tickets $75

Laurel Hill West Conservatory

215 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

