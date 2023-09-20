Science History Institute's new exhibit explores history of textile dyes

It can be easy to take for granted the processes involved in creating the clothes we wear, but a new exhibit at the Science History Institute aims to shed light on one aspect of textile creation: dyes.

"BOLD: Color From Test Tube to Textile" explores the 150-year-old history of textile dyes and how they end up on runways and department store shelves. The exhibit opens in the Old City museum's Hach Gallery on Sept. 22.



"BOLD" focuses on the dye-making process and innovations made in the textile industry from the late 1800s through most of the 20th century. The exhibit also inspects the environmental cost of dye-making and showcases sustainable businesses that hope to protect the planet from clothing waste.

“At a moment of heightened awareness over consumer goods like fast fashion, ‘BOLD’ is a timely exploration of the ways we’ve... chosen to color it,” said Jesse Smith, director of curatorial affairs at the Institute.



An opening reception will take place from 5-8 p.m. this Friday. The event features a talk hosted by Elisabeth Berry Drago, the Institute’s director of visitor engagement and curator of the exhibit, a fashion show, crafts and a monetary prize for the most vibrant outfit. The reception's first 150 visitors will receive a denim tote bag filled with museum swag.

The kickoff party and exhibit are free to attend and open to the public. Those attending the reception are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

Opens Sept. 22

Kickoff party 5-8 p.m., exhibit open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free

Science History Institute

315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106