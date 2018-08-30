More Culture:

August 30, 2018

Philly indie darlings Hop Along now have their own mural in Spring Garden

If you take a picture with the mural, you'll be entered to win a signed album and some merch

By Adam Hermann
Hop Along mural Contributed image/Saddle Creek/YouTube

An image of the Hop Along mural in progress.

Philly indie darlings Hop Along have made their mark in Spring Garden East in quite a Philadelphia way: They now have their very own mural.

Just a few blocks from the Mural Arts Program’s headquarters, the new mural is on the side of the building at 667 North Broad St., which houses Stephen Starr’s catering group.

RELATED: Philly music we’re listening to: Thin Lips, Chynna, and plenty more

The band tweeted out a time-lapse of the mural’s painting on Thursday, which advertises the band’s excellent recent album, “Bark Your Head Off, Dog,” in collaboration with Philadelphia-based artist Yis "Noségo" Goodwin

If you take a picture with the mural and tag the band on social media, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a signed copy of the album, and some merchandise.

The mural was featured in the band’s recent video for their song, “Somewhere A Judge,” which was released on Aug. 21. Check out the 2:02 mark of the video for a little behind-the-scenes action of art in progress:

The Apple Music sponsorship is a bit curious; otherwise, it seems like a welcome addition to the neighborhood for years to come.

