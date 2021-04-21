More News:

April 21, 2021

Philly man admits to participating in international gun smuggling scheme

Samet Doyduk, 35, was accused in 2019 of gun trafficking along with another city resident

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Firearms
sam doyduk case charges Michael Tefft/Flickr Creative Commons

A former South Jersey resident and Philly man admitted to participating in an international conspiracy involving firearm parts on Tuesday. The firearm parts that were illegally sold included barrels, magazines and other receivers used in Glock handguns.

After being accused of distributing firearms overseas in 2019, a Philadelphia man on Tuesday admitted to his role in an international gun parts trafficking scheme.

Samet Doyduk, 35, of Philly — and formerly of Clementon, N.J. — pleaded guilty via virtual court hearing to participating in a plan to distribute more than $200,000 worth of firearms in the Middle East, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey stated. 

Doyduk had been accused of taking part in the scheme along with another fellow Philly resident who was not mentioned in Tuesday's hearing.

According to prosecutors, between 2018 and 2019, Doyuk and others bought, sold and sent gun parts to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia. 

Doyuk and his conspirators used different forms of payment — from PayPal to credit cards — to purchase the parts from different U.S. suppliers. Doyuk then repackaged the components and exported them overseas. 

The group were paid for the gun parts using international wire transfers. 

Throughout the ordeal, the conspirators attempted to conceal the scheme by falsely labeling the contents of their firearms packages and using "aliases when sending the packages containing prohibited items," prosecutors said.

The firearm parts that were sold included barrels, magazines and other receivers used in Glock handguns. 

Since all of this was done without Doyuk first obtaining a license from the U.S. Department of State, the overseas sales were in violation of the Arms Export Control Act. 

The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act and anti-smuggling laws on Tuesday, according to U.S. attorneys. 

"Doyduk and others purchased and directed the unlawful exportation of more than $200,000 worth of defense articles from the United States to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia without the required export license," said the release from Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig. 

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 23. Doyuk faces a maximum of five years in prison along with a $250,000 fine. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Firearms Philadelphia New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Illness

Human challenge trials may advance knowledge of COVID-19, but they remain controversial
COVID Human Challenge Trials

Streaming

Atlantic City-filmed 'Army of the Dead' highlights new titles coming to Netflix next month
Army of the Dead Netflix

Social Justice

Philadelphia reacts to Chauvin conviction: 'The only right and just verdict'
George Floyd Philadelphia

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks
Schuylkill Banks movies

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved