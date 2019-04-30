More News:

April 30, 2019

Philly, South Jersey men accused of roles in international gun-smuggling scheme

Samet Doyduk and Ibrahim Karabatak allegedly conspired to ship firearms parts to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Guns Smuggling
Stock_Carroll - Handgun with Bullets Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

9mm Ruger handgun.

Two Philly-area men are accused of participating in an international gun-smuggling scheme, shipping gun parts to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia.

Samet Doyduk, 33, of Clementon, and Ibrahim Karabatak, 33, of Philadelphia, are allegedly tied to shipping gun parts overseas in recently-filed criminal complaints, according to the Courier-Post. The complaint against Doyduk was filed March 15, while the complaint against Karabatak was filed last Tuesday.

Doyduk is accused of shipping gun parts, disguised in transit as air filters and other nondescript products, to Turkey and Georgia from April 2018 to March 2019. Karabatak allegedly purchased $99,000 of weapons parts during the same time period.

The two are charged with conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States, according to the complaints.

An investigation into Doyduk and Karabatak’s actions began in December, the Courier-Post reported, when officials in Turkey seized “48 units of gun parts, disassembled”.

The packages intercepted by Turkish officials were shipped from New Jersey and Pennsylvania post offices, according to the criminal complaints, while other intercepted packages — sent from post offices in Clementon and Philadelphia — contained parts for Glocks, according to the Courier-Post.

Doyduk was reportedly spotted on surveillance video at the corresponding post offices.

Have a news tip? Let us know.

