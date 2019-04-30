More Sports:

April 30, 2019

Phillies game could appear on YouTube through MLB deal

A13-game slate is coming to streaming platform in second half of 2019 season

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies YouTube
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-042319_USAT Ron Chenoy /USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper has been cold lately after starting the season so hot.

The Philadelphia Phillies could appear in a game exclusively broadcast by YouTube after the Google-owned platform reached a deal for a 13-game MLB package.

YouTube landed its first-ever, exclusive, live-game distribution partnership with MLB to cover games during the second half of the 2019 season, according to Variety.

The games, which have yet to be announced, will be distributed for free exclusively in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Existing rights deals will block their distribution in 23 international territories, including Japan, Germany and Switzerland.

“It’s incredible to team up with Major League Baseball for this first-of-its-kind deal together to provide both diehard baseball fans and our YouTube community with live games exclusively on YouTube and YouTube TV,” Timothy Katz, YouTube’s head of sports and news partnerships, said in a statement.

The games will all air on MLB's official YouTube channel and eventually appear on a dedicated YouTube TV channel for those who subscribe to the $50-per-month Google bundle.

Last season, the Phillies appeared in a pair of games exclusively broadcast on Facebook, adding an interesting live feedback element to the viewer experience.

With the Phillies' addition of Bryce Harper last offseason, their inclusion in the YouTube package would seem likely.

MLB and YouTube are expected to announced the 13-game slate in the coming weeks.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies YouTube Philadelphia Google MLB

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analyzing the Eagles' (unofficial) 2019 undrafted free agent class
042719TJEdwards

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

Adult in the gym: Jimmy Butler allows Sixers to win ugly vs. Toronto in Game 2
043019-JimmyButler-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved