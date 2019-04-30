Phillies game could appear on YouTube through MLB deal

The Philadelphia Phillies could appear in a game exclusively broadcast by YouTube after the Google-owned platform reached a deal for a 13-game MLB package.

YouTube landed its first-ever, exclusive, live-game distribution partnership with MLB to cover games during the second half of the 2019 season, according to Variety.

The games, which have yet to be announced, will be distributed for free exclusively in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Existing rights deals will block their distribution in 23 international territories, including Japan, Germany and Switzerland.

“It’s incredible to team up with Major League Baseball for this first-of-its-kind deal together to provide both diehard baseball fans and our YouTube community with live games exclusively on YouTube and YouTube TV,” Timothy Katz, YouTube’s head of sports and news partnerships, said in a statement.

The games will all air on MLB's official YouTube channel and eventually appear on a dedicated YouTube TV channel for those who subscribe to the $50-per-month Google bundle.

Last season, the Phillies appeared in a pair of games exclusively broadcast on Facebook, adding an interesting live feedback element to the viewer experience.

With the Phillies' addition of Bryce Harper last offseason, their inclusion in the YouTube package would seem likely.

MLB and YouTube are expected to announced the 13-game slate in the coming weeks.