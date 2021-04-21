Philly businesses commit to increase diversity, invest in Black-owned suppliers

A group of more than 50 companies pledged Tuesday to increase opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses and undo racial inequalities in the region's economy through the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce's Diverse Procurement Collaborative.

The Chamber created the partnership under the umbrella of its Recharge & Recover PHL initiative to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic.

The program encourages larger companies like Wawa, the University of Pennsylvania and Comcast to use more Black and brown-led suppliers to increase diversity among their network.

"The Chamber believes that we can’t truly create a strong, equitable economic recovery without a commitment to those Black and brown businesses," Susan Jacobson, the board chair, said during a press conference Tuesday morning.

This announcement came just hours before the conviction of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer found guilty of second-degree murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

"Taking steps to make economic opportunities more inclusive and diverse across Greater Philadelphia isn’t just good for our neighbors, it’s good for business," Jacobson said in a statement. "I am proud to support the Diverse Procurement Collaborative, which aims to drive new revenue to Black- and brown-owned businesses in an equitable way that creates value and opportunity for everyone."

Participating companies committed to two years of sharing their best practices and resources to increase supplier diversity. They all took a baseline test that will be monitored throughout that time to show each company's progress.

"The DPC is an innovative and collaborative approach to enhance the diverse supplier pipeline of our companies, which represent a wide range of businesses, ideas and energy who call this great region home," said John McAllister, Director of Facility Operations for Wawa. "We look forward to working with our colleagues on this important endeavor and doing our part to increase the utilization of diverse suppliers throughout Greater Philadelphia."

Here are the participating companies so far: