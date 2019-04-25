More News:

April 25, 2019

Mob Talk: FBI lands 1-2 punch on Philly mob

Feds indict associate Stephen Sharkey, but why now?

By PhillyVoice Staff
Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown
Mob Talk Philadelphia 04252019 Video courtesy/Fox29

Philly Mob associate Stephen Sharkey was indicted this week on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft.

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss the FBI's 1-2 punch on the Philly Mob and a revamped triumvirate calling the shots for New York's Gambino Crime Family. As one Philly Mob soldier pleads guilty, a top mob associate with top level connections faces a new indictment. They unravel the details and the fallout in Philadelphia and what the new changes for the Gambino Crime Family might mean moving forward.

MORE MOB TALK: 7 years later, Philly wiseguy hit in broad daylight remains unsolved

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE


PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 28 of Mob Talk Sitdown, George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss two big stories grabbing headlines in the organized crime world: an arrest in the assassination of reputed Gambino crime family boss Frank "Franky Boy" Cali, and court documents revealing that an alleged terrorist was working for the FBI on the loansharking/extortion investigation of convicted Philly mobster Phillip Narducci. They have the latest on these blockbuster stories and where these two investigations may be headed.


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Organized Crime Mob Talk Sitdown Philadelphia Video Courts Mob Dave Schratwieser FBI George Anastasia YouTube

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved