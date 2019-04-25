Mob Talk: FBI lands 1-2 punch on Philly mob

April 25, 2019
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser discuss the FBI's 1-2 punch on the Philly Mob and a revamped triumvirate calling the shots for New York's Gambino Crime Family. As one Philly Mob soldier pleads guilty, a top mob associate with top level connections faces a new indictment. They unravel the details and the fallout in Philadelphia and what the new changes for the Gambino Crime Family might mean moving forward.
Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes: