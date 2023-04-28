Kurt Vile, Marian Hill and Schoolly D to perform at 2023 Philly Music Fest

The Philly Music Fest, a melting pot celebration of music, is returning this fall with a lineup that boasts an array of musicians – all with ties to the region.



The weeklong event takes place Monday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 15 at six concert venues: World Cafe Live, Johnny Brenda's, Ardmore Music Hall, Milkboy, Solar Myth, and Underground Arts.

Kurt Vile and the Violators, Marian Hill, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Tigers Jaw and Schoolly D lead a lineup that includes a mix of jazz, rock, hip hop, pop, punk, bluegrass, folk and Americana artists. The full lineup of artists can be seen below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on the Philly Music Fest's website. Each venue also will have tickets available on their sites.



"To the young artists and seasoned musicians of Philadelphia, our hometown is a very special place to burgeon, from Stan Getz, The Disco Biscuits, Teddy Pendergrass," Schoolly D said in an emailed news release. "PMF is planting seeds for the next generations of talent that will change the world cause that's what we do, yo!"

The Philly Music Fest was founded by Greg and Jenn Seltzer in hopes of grooming then next generation of musical talent. Money raised through the festival is donated to music education programs in Philadelphia. Its contributions have risen from $15,000 in 2017, the first year the festival was held, to $100,000 last year.

PMF also hosts music industry networking and information sessions throughout the year.

"There are a multitude of critical components in a successful music economy, including recording studios, independent venues, record labels, affordable housing, and jobs in hospitality, but the epicenter must be incredible musicians and PMF is designed to support and highlight both our current musicians, while simultaneously focusing on music education for kids – as today's kids are the next generation of Philly musicians," Greg Seltzer said.

