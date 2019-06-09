NBC10 meteorologist featured on Jimmy Kimmel's 'Unnecessary Censorship'

NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei received the Jimmy Kimmel treatment Friday night on "Unnecessary Censorship," a reoccurring segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"



The late night segment takes TV moments throughout the week and adds in bleeps, whether it was needed or not, to "help" the FCC, Kimmel explains in the opening monologue.

The bleeped moments showed everything from Elizabeth Warren calling for an end to "small (bleep)" to NBA Final bleeps, including a sports reporter noting, "Remember this is a man who had blood coming out of his (bleep) in the Western Conference finals."

But the highlight was Philly meteorologist Krystal Klei's bleeped weather report. After giving a run down of the week's weather, she says, "These temperatures are actually a little bit cooler than average for this time of year, but it feels awesome outside. I was (bleep)-ing my dog earlier today, like, 'Yes, this is great.'"

Klei took the bleep quite well. She tweeted about the video Sunday morning, noting that she was "cracking up" when she watched it. She said in response to another user, "I thought it was hilarious! No idea how his team found my clip, but that segment is always good for a laugh."

Watch the clip below.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.