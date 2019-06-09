More Culture:

June 09, 2019

NBC10 meteorologist featured on Jimmy Kimmel's 'Unnecessary Censorship'

Krystal Klei gets bleeped while giving a Philadelphia weather report

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Jimmy Kimmel
Philadelphian meteorologist on Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

NBC10 Philadelphia meteorologist Krystal Klei was featured on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" segment, "Unnecessary Censorship."

NBC10 meteorologist Krystal Klei received the Jimmy Kimmel treatment Friday night on "Unnecessary Censorship," a reoccurring segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The late night segment takes TV moments throughout the week and adds in bleeps, whether it was needed or not, to "help" the FCC, Kimmel explains in the opening monologue. 

The bleeped moments showed everything from Elizabeth Warren calling for an end to "small (bleep)" to NBA Final bleeps, including a sports reporter noting, "Remember this is a man who had blood coming out of his (bleep) in the Western Conference finals." 

But the highlight was Philly meteorologist Krystal Klei's bleeped weather report. After giving a run down of the week's weather, she says, "These temperatures are actually a little bit cooler than average for this time of year, but it feels awesome outside. I was (bleep)-ing my dog earlier today, like, 'Yes, this is great.'"

Klei took the bleep quite well. She tweeted about the video Sunday morning, noting that she was "cracking up" when she watched it. She said in response to another user, "I thought it was hilarious! No idea how his team found my clip, but that segment is always good for a laugh." 

Watch the clip below. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Jimmy Kimmel Philadelphia NBC10

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
060919EliManning

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Phillies

MLB rumors: The Phillies could trade for these five top-of-the-line starters right now
marcus-stroman-blue-jays_060819_usat

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved