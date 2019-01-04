More Health:

January 04, 2019

Philly organ donation hub sets two national life-saving records in 2018

Gift of Life hit the highest rates of organ donors and transplants in one year among U.S. peers

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Caregiving Organ Donation
01042019_gift_of_life_HQ Source/Gift of Life | www.donors1.org

The Gift of Life Donor Program’s headquarters in Center City Philadelphia.

The Gift of Life Donor Program, a non-profit, federally-designated organ procurement organization (OPO), serving 11.2 million people across the eastern half of Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware, broke two national records in 2018. 

The organization hit the highest totals ever recorded for organ donors and transplants for a U.S.-based OPO in a single year, with 615 organ donors and 1,671 organs transplanted. 

Additionally, Gift of Life's annual donation rate, an impressive 55 organ donors-per-million-population, and annual transplant rate of 149 transplants-per-million population, both rank among the highest in the world, the organization notes.

RELATED: How friendship, kindness and Facebook led to kidney donation

Last year, Gift of Life also had 2,503 tissue donors, 1,368 musculoskeletal donors and 2,009 cornea donors in 2018. The donations can benefit more than 100,000 people in the organization's network, with bone donations for orthopedic and sports injuries, heart valve donations to repair life-threatening defects and skin donations for reconstructive surgery and to heal burn patients. Obviously, corneas can provide the gift of sight.

Gift of Life partners with 130 acute care hospitals and 15 transplant centers across the region. Currently, there are about 114,000 people waiting for an organ in the United States. Every day, 20 people die waiting for their opportunity. In the Gift of Life region, about 5,200 men, women and children awaiting a life-saving transplant.

While these statistics are ultimately positive and promising, the organization's work is not over, according to Jan L. Weinstock, vice president of administration and general counsel for Gift of Life:

“Our community should be so proud of how we lead the nation in saving lives through organ donation. But we must not forget that there remains a tremendous gap between the number of people waiting for organs and the number of people receiving transplants. We urgently need more people to register as organ donors to help fill that void and save more lives."

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Caregiving Organ Donation Philadelphia Organs Organ Transplants

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved