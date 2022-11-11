More Events:

November 11, 2022

'In The Heights' star Mandy Gonzalez to sing holiday songs at 'Philly POPS Christmas' concerts

The 65-piece orchestra will play everything from 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing' to 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' with the help of some special guests

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Concerts
Philly POPS Christmas Courtesy of/The Philly POPS

'A Philly POPS Christmas' returns to the Kimmel Cultural Campus for 9 concerts from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. The 65-piece orchestra will be joined by 'In The Heights' star Mandy Gonzalez, 'Charmed' star Jordan Donica and other performers.

The Philly POPS are celebrating the holiday season with nine performances of their annual Christmas show. 

"A Philly POPS Christmas," which runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, features classic holiday songs played by the 65-piece orchestra and various guest performers, including Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and Jordan Donica. 

MORE: Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event

Gonzalez is returning for her fourth holiday season with the Philly POPS. The singer performed as Angelica Schuyler in Broadway's "Hamilton" and was the original Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning musical "In The Heights." 

She will be joined for the first time by Donica, who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in "Hamilton" and most recently was a cast member on the CW's "Charmed" reboot. 

The show features 20 holiday songs, from "Frosty The Snowman" to the "Hanukkah Festival Overture" to "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The Philly POPS also will be joined by their Festival Choir, the Philadelphia Boys Choir, the St. Thomas Gospel Choir and a singing Santa. 

"The holidays are always spectacular at the Philly POPS," said David Charles Abell, music director and principal conductor. "I look forward to conducting traditional carols like 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing' and 'Deck The Halls' sung by hundreds of voices with organ and full orchestra. Glorious!" 

To kick off their Christmas series, the Philly POPS will perform an invite-only show, dubbed "I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders," on Friday, Dec. 2. The show hosts 2,000 members of the military, police officers and firefighters, and their families. 

Tickets range from $40 to $160, depending on seating. 

A Philly POPS Christmas

Dec. 3 to Dec. 17
 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | $40-$160
Kimmel Cultural Campus
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Concerts Philadelphia Philly POPS Christmas Kimmel Center

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Drunk driver exceeded 120 mph in Mount Laurel crash that killed restaurant owner, police say
Cucina Carini Mount Laurel Crash

Sponsored

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

Mental Health

Mindfulness may be just as effective at treating anxiety as drugs, new research suggests
Mindfulness anxiety treatment

Sixers

Instant observations: Putrid Sixers offense sinks them vs. Hawks
Sixers-Joel-Embiid-Hawks-November-2022

Music

Meek Mill to release fifth installment of 'Flamerz,' reviving mixtape series for first time in 12 years
Meek Mill Flamerz Mixtape Series

Arts & Culture

Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event
Velocities modular event

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved