'In The Heights' star Mandy Gonzalez to sing holiday songs at 'Philly POPS Christmas' concerts

The Philly POPS are celebrating the holiday season with nine performances of their annual Christmas show.

"A Philly POPS Christmas," which runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus, features classic holiday songs played by the 65-piece orchestra and various guest performers, including Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and Jordan Donica.

MORE: Purchase vinyl, show off, swap, trade, sell and build solar-powered instruments at the Velocities analog music event

Gonzalez is returning for her fourth holiday season with the Philly POPS. The singer performed as Angelica Schuyler in Broadway's "Hamilton" and was the original Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning musical "In The Heights."

She will be joined for the first time by Donica, who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in "Hamilton" and most recently was a cast member on the CW's "Charmed" reboot.

The show features 20 holiday songs, from "Frosty The Snowman" to the "Hanukkah Festival Overture" to "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The Philly POPS also will be joined by their Festival Choir, the Philadelphia Boys Choir, the St. Thomas Gospel Choir and a singing Santa.

"The holidays are always spectacular at the Philly POPS," said David Charles Abell, music director and principal conductor. "I look forward to conducting traditional carols like 'Hark! The Herald Angels Sing' and 'Deck The Halls' sung by hundreds of voices with organ and full orchestra. Glorious!"



To kick off their Christmas series, the Philly POPS will perform an invite-only show, dubbed "I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders," on Friday, Dec. 2. The show hosts 2,000 members of the military, police officers and firefighters, and their families.

Tickets range from $40 to $160, depending on seating.



Dec. 3 to Dec. 17

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | $40-$160

Kimmel Cultural Campus

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102