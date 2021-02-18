Philly issues snow emergency as region prepares for another winter storm

The Philly region is bracing for another winter storm this month, with as many as 7 inches of snow and sleet forecasted to accumulate on Thursday and Friday.

Ahead of the impending storm, the city issued a snow emergency that took effect at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Sanitation crews have been deployed across the city to clear streets until conditions deem it safe for travel. If residents do need to travel, they should allow for additional time to account for any delays, city officials said. But residents are strongly encouraged to stay at home for the duration of the storm.

Residents who had their cars parked on a snow emergency route were asked to move their vehicles before the snow emergency took effect Thursday. Cars that were illegally left on snow emergency routes would be subject to ticketing and towed to another parking spot.

Starting on Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Parking Authority began offering a 24-hour $5 rate for residents to park their cars at several Center City garages until the snow emergency expires. Customers must bring their parking ticket and pay at the PPA office in each garage in order to receive the discounted rate.

Below are the participating Center City garages.

•AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

•AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

•AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert Streets)

•AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

•Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)

•Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street)



The PPA said that it will continue to enforce all snow emergency and safety violations. Meters, kiosks and time violations on residential blocks will not be enforced until the snow emergency is lifted.

Given that sanitation crews are busy clearing snow from city streets, trash and recycling collection has been suspended for Thursday.

Wednesday's pickups, which were already pushed back due to Presidents Day, will now take place on Friday. Thursday's collections are postponed until Saturday, but any resident who has their trash and recycling picked up on Fridays will now have to wait until next Friday.

While residents can set out at their materials in their normal pickup location, those with rear driveway collections should expect some delays given the snow.

The city's sanitation centers will be closed to the public on Thursday. They will reopen for normal operating hours on Friday.

A code blue has been issued by the city and will remain in effect until further notice. Residents who are experiencing homelessness may remain indoors at a shelter until the code blue expires. Identification is not required to enter a homeless shelter while a code blue is in effect.

All School District of Philadelphia buildings will be closed on Thursday. The school district will continue with all-remote instruction amid the winter storm.

Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools and parochial elementary schools located within the city will conduct online-only learning on Thursday. Secondary schools located in the city will be on a flexible all-virtual instruction day.

The city's access centers, as well as several meal and food distribution sites, will not open on Thursday too.

Most city-run COVID-19 testing sites will remain open on Thursday. However, a mobile testing unit event at Beloved St. John Evangelistic Church in North Philly has been called off due to the inclement weather.

Additionally, all Department of Public Health-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed on Thursday. Individuals who had appointments scheduled for Thursday will need to reschedule for a later date.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf urged Pennsylvania residents to stay off the roads and remain at home for the duration of the winter storm.

“We know that this storm will make travel difficult, and I encourage anyone who doesn’t need to be out on the roads to stay home,” Wolf said. “PEMA, PennDOT, the PA Turnpike and the State Police will be monitoring conditions across the state to ensure that commonwealth assistance can be delivered quickly when needed.”

All SEPTA service is expected to operate on a normal schedule Thursday, but riders should anticipate travel delays due to the weather.

New Jersey

New Jersey issued a winter storm weather alert that took effect at 4 a.m. Thursday and will last until 10 a.m. Friday. All state offices will be closed on Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccination mega-site in Burlington County will be closed on Thursday due to the snow, Gov. Phil Murphy said. All vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday at the Moorestown Mall have been pushed back to Friday.

Both COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites in Gloucester and Atlantic counties will remain open amid the storm. The state's vaccine call center will also continue with operations on Thursday.

NJDOT has urged residents to stay off the roads and remain at home for the duration of the winter storm. NJ Transit is expected to operate on a normal service schedule on Thursday, but riders should expect delays due to the weather.

Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entire Philly region. The warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, as heavy mixed precipitation is expected over the next two days.

Approximately 3-7 inches of snow and sleet is forecasted to accumulate across the region, with the vast majority expected to fall during the day on Thursday. There is also a slight chance of ice accumulation too.

Below is a complete forecast for the Philly region, courtesy of the National Weather Service.