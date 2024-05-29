Traffic delays expected as President Biden and Vice President Harris make campaign stop at Girard College

Philadelphia commuters should expects a particularly busy rush hour on Wednesday evening due to President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speaking at a campaign event at Girard College in Fairmount.

Harris is due to land at Philadelphia International Airport at 12:10 p.m., according to her schedule. Biden's schedule shows he will arrive at 12:55 p.m.

The campaign event at Girard College begins at 1:30 p.m. Harris will depart Philadelphia at 2:40 p.m. Biden will participate in another campaign event at 3:15 p.m. before departing at 4:40 p.m.



Drivers can expect rolling closures and delays on Interstate 95. Biden and Harris will travel in separate motorcades with different schedules. Roads in the area of Girard College also will be closed. Biden's departure may affect traffic on I-95 South.

Biden and Harris are launching a Black voters coalition at the campaign event at Girard College. They will be joined by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

Biden has visited the greater Philadelphia area five times this year for campaign purposes, beginning with a speech in the Valley Forge region. Harris has made multiple visits. Last week, she spoke at the SEIU union conference.

