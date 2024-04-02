Here's when Philly's rooftop and outdoor bars are reopening for the season

If water ice is the first sign of spring, returning outdoor bars must be the second. Philadelphia is preparing to welcome back some of its largest and most popular al fresco drinking spaces over the next few weeks in a sure sign that winter is dead, whether meteorologists like it or not.

The spread of outdoor watering holes includes a green rooftop in University City, two riverfront patios at Penn's Landing and a beer garden that refuses to stay pinned down. BYO shades, but not your own beer, to these seasonal pop-ups and let us know if we forgot your favorite spot.

Opens: Thursday, April 11

This supersized Penn's Landing complex enters its third season next Thursday at 4 p.m. The multi-level bar and restaurant will once again offer a menu of draft, canned and freshly mixed cocktails along with beer and wine. You can also sample their seafood, or snap a selfie in front of the Delaware River.

Opens: Thursday, April 11

Class is almost back in session at Bok Bar, which also returns next week. The long-running South Philly bar atop a former high school serves drinks and a rotating food menu curated by local restaurant partners like Tabachoy and Jezabel's. Also keep an eye out for DJ sets and drag shows, which have yet to be announced.

Opens: Saturday, April 13

Victory's taproom in Logan Square slings beer indoors all year round, but its rooftop patio opens for the season next Saturday at 4 p.m. The Philadelphia brewery will mark the occasion with a party featuring an evening set from DJ Muve and $5 pours of Summer Love.

Opens: Monday, April 15

In just under two weeks, you can grab a drink or a snack at University City's urban green space in the sky. Sunset Social, the seasonal pop-up bar atop the Cira Centre, kicks off another year on Monday, April 15. While it has yet to announce its outdoor movie screenings, it's already penciled in a Kentucky Derby party, Cinco de Mayo celebration and Beyoncé and Taylor Swift junior jamborees.

Opens: Wednesday, April 17

Fairmount will be the first to host Parks on Tap, the traveling beer garden that promotes city parks. Azalea Garden, the green space squeezed between Boathouse Row and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, will welcome the pop-up for a five-day stay before it journeys onto Columbus Square Park, Schuylkill Banks, Lemon Hill and many other locations through September.

Opens: Thursday, April 18



Liberty Point's older sibling on the waterfront also debuts later this month. Starting at 4 p.m. on April 18, Morgan's Pier will offer an array of fried foods (calamari, ribs, empanadas), cheeses (whipped ricotta, curds) and beers across the hop spectrum. Musicians will also take the stage starting in May.

