More snow expected on Tuesday as nor'easter moves out of region

The nor'easter that has dumped as much as 14 inches of snow and sleet upon the Philly region since Sunday afternoon is forecasted to end by Tuesday night. But additional snowfall is expected on Tuesday before the winter storm departs the area.

Residents could see 1-3 more inches of light snow accumulation on Tuesday before precipitation begins to diminish by late afternoon. Wind speeds are expected to top out at around 35 mph.

A winter storm warning that was issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 4:00 p.m. across the Philly region.

Below is the complete forecast for Tuesday provided by the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: An additional 1-3 inches of snow is possible, with wind speeds as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. High of 34 degrees. Tuesday night: Chance of snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Less than one inch of additional snowfall expected. Northwest wind of 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Cloudy with a low of around 26 degrees.

Due to the nor'easter, a number of local and state services will be impacted on Tuesday.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia's snow emergency, which took effect on Sunday night, remains in place on Tuesday. Streets Department crews are continuing with snow operations until conditions are safe for travel.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is not ticketing for time-limit violations at metered parking spots on residential blocks until the snow emergency ends. The PPA will enforce all snow emergency and safety violations.

All trash and recycling collections on Tuesday have been canceled due to the snowstorm. Residents who normally have their garbage collected on Tuesday should hold their items until next Tuesday for pickup.

All city-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Tuesday, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is working to reschedule testing appointments for patients.

The city's health department will operate its coronavirus vaccine clinic at one location on Tuesday for appointments previously scheduled. Patients who have made appointments through the health department will have the option to reschedule if they so choose.

All city offices are closed to the public on Tuesday, but the city's water department and 311 call centers will remain operational.

A Code Blue will remain in effect until further notice. Homeless outreach teams are providing residents who are experiencing homelessness with indoor spaces where they can shelter during the storm. Those entering shelters do not need to provide identification and can stay for the duration of the Code Blue.

The School District of Philadelphia will continue with all-remote learning on Tuesday, with teacher-led instruction in the morning and "independent tasks" in the afternoon. The district said this allows "staff, students and families flexibility to engage in outdoor activities if the weather permits for them to do so safely."

The district's headquarters, school buildings and family technology support centers will be closed on Tuesday. Additionally, the city's access centers will not open on Tuesday.

All Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city will be closed on Tuesday. All Free Library of Philadelphia in-building services will be closed.

Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a proclamation of disaster emergency on Monday for the ongoing nor'easter.

PennDOT has implemented restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on highways throughout the state. More restrictions could be imposed if deemed necessary.



Wolf encouraged residents on Sunday to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm.

"As this winter storm continues, the best plan of action is to stay home," Wolf said. "If you are required to travel, have all the proper safety precautions in place and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions."

SEPTA riders are encouraged to allow for additional travel time due to possible service delays and cancellations.

New Jersey

New Jersey's state of emergency, which was declared by Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday, will remain in effect on Tuesday.

All state offices on Tuesday are closed for non-weather essential personnel. However, NJ Transit is expected to resume regular weekday schedules for services in South Jersey on Tuesday.

New Jersey's six COVID-19 vaccination mega-sites will remain closed as well on Tuesday. Individual healthcare providers will be reaching out to reschedule any vaccine appointments.

Anyone with an appointment at the Burlington County vaccination mega-site will be rescheduled during extended hours throughout the week. Those with appointments at Gloucester County's vaccination mega-site have been rescheduled to Wednesday. Anyone with an appointment at the Atlantic County vaccination mega-site has been rescheduled to Friday.

"Heavy snow, coastal flooding, and high winds are expected in many parts of the state," Murphy said. “The safety of residents and workers is our utmost priority. Please follow all weather-related guidance and stay off the roads in order to allow access for emergency personnel.”