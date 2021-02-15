Freezing rain, icy conditions expected across Philly region on Presidents Day

People in the Philadelphia region may want to stay home Monday — even if they are off from work or school due to Presidents Day — because freezing rain is forecasted to hit the area again.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that takes effect at 1 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Tuesday.



The freezing rain is forecasted to last until midnight Tuesday, when the winter storm is expected to switch to rain. The rain is expected to wrap up by Tuesday morning, making way for sunny skies.

Total ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch are expected.

The winter weather likely will cause slippery road conditions. People who need to travel Monday are urged to proceed with caution. Everyone else is encouraged to stay off the roads.

Power outages and downed trees are also possible.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and northwest New Jersey, where significant ice accumulations are expected. Areas north of the I-95 corridor also could see a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain.

Below is a complete forecast for the Philly region, courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Monday: Rain or freezing rain is expected until midnight Tuesday. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Less than a tenth of an inch of icefall is expected. Cloudy with a high near 34 degrees during the day. The freezing rain will turn to rain after midnight with a low of around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. Tuesday: Rain is expected to continue until 8 a.m. before turning to cloudy skies and then eventually to sunny conditions. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Between a tenth and quarter of an inch of precipitation is possible. High of near 43 degrees. Mostly clear skies with a low of around 22 degrees at night.

Over the weekend, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook as freezing rain blanketed the Philly region Saturday. The freezing rain led to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks across Philadelphia.