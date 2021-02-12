Ice storm expected to hit Philly region during Valentine's Day weekend

The Philadelphia region has been blanketed in snow for much of the last two weeks, and more wintery weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service forecasts a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will make its way through the region over Valentine's Day weekend. The precipitation could lead to dangerous driving conditions.



The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook.

The weather will stay clear through Friday, with temperatures sitting around 30 degrees during the day. Snow and sleet are forecasted to begin Saturday morning and continue at various points until early next week.

Neighborhoods along the I-95 corridor are expected to get the most of this storm, NBC10 reported.

Though freezing rain and sleet may seem less burdensome than snow, icy conditions can be more dangerous than several feet of snow.

Heavy ice accumulations can bring down trees and power lines, but even small accumulations can be dangerous to motorists and pedestrians, according to the NWS. Bridges and overpasses are particularly dangerous because they freeze before other surfaces.

Residents should take caution when traveling in the icy conditions and have backup flashlights and candles ready in case the power goes out.

Philadelphia issued a Code Blue advisory, an action taken when the temperature falls near or below 20 degrees. City officials will begin a 24-hour outreach effort to bring homeless people to safe, indoor spaces and emergency housing. Residents can call (215) 232-1984 if they see someone who appears to be sleeping outside in the cold weather.

The NWS advises pet owners to bring animals indoors and to keep them warm and dry during the cold weather.



The worst ice storm that made its way through Philadelphia came in 1994, when an inch of ice covered everything and thousands of residents lost power, NBC10 reported. But the upcoming storm is not forecasted to get that bad.



Though it's still far out, another snowstorm could make its way through the region late next week.

Here's a look at the NWS forecast for the holiday weekend, which also includes Presidents' Day on Monday:

Friday: Cloudy with a high near 30 degrees during the day before cooling to a low of 21 at night.

Saturday: There's a chance of snow until 4 p.m., when it could turn into a mix of snow and sleet. The chance of precipitation is 40%, but little or no snow and sleet accumulation is expected.

Saturday night: Sleet is likely before 1 a.m., when it will transition to freezing rain until 5 a.m. Sleet will return after 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%, with ice accumulation expected to total less than 0.1 of an inch. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. The low temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees.

Sunday: Freezing rain and sleet are likely before 11 a.m., transitioning to rain after noon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. The high temperature will be near 36 degrees.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of rain or freezing rain between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Afterward, there is a slight chance of freezing rain. The chance of precipitation is 20%. The low temperature is expected to drop to 27 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 33 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of snow before 1 a.m., then a possibility of snow and sleet between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Freezing rain and sleet are likely after 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Freezing rain is likely before 4 p.m., which will transition into rain before 7 p.m. The high temperature will reach 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

