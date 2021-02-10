More News:

February 10, 2021

Bruce Springsteen was arrested last year for allegedly driving drunk at the Jersey Shore

'The Boss' was 'cooperative throughout the process,' official says

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Bruce Springsteen was 'cooperative' when he was arrested in November 2020 on charges of drunk driving, a National Park Service spokesperson says.

Bruce Springsteen was busted for allegedly driving drunk last November at a national park in New Jersey, the U.S. Department of the Interior said Wednesday. 

The rock legend was arrested Nov. 14 in the Gateway National Recreation Area, more commonly known as Sandy Hook. Springsteen, 71, was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, CNBC reported.

Springsteen was "cooperative throughout the process," according to National Parks Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling. 

TMZ was the first to report his arrest, noting the Freehold native is expected to have a court appearance in the next few weeks. 

Springsteen does not have a history of public intoxication, NJ.com reported. He has never before been cited for drunken driving. 

In his 2016 autobiography, "Born to Run," Springsteen said he didn't try alcohol until he was 22 because he saw the way it affected his father. He also revealed he had a long history of depression. 

The news of Springsteen's arrest came three days after he was featured in a Super Bowl commercial in which he urged Americans to find unity amid a divisive time. Earlier this year, Springsteen performed "The Land of Hope and Dreams," at President Joe Biden's inauguration celebration.

Last year, Springsteen became the first musician to have an album reach the top five of the Billboard chart in each of the past six decades. The album, "Letter to You," debuted in the No. 2 spot in November. 

