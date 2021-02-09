More News:

February 09, 2021

Kobe Bryant's pilot was disoriented by fog before helicopter crash, NTSB says

Ara Zobayan went against his training while flying NBA legend and 7 others to a basketball tournament in Southern California

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Kobe Bryant was one of nine individuals killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, 2020 in Southern California. NTSB investigators say the pilot, Ara Zobayan, abandoned his training by flying into thick clouds.

The pilot's decision to fly through thick clouds likely led to the helicopter crash that killed all nine occupants, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, in Southern California, investigators said Tuesday. 

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Ara Zobayan went against his training prior to the Jan. 26, 2020 crash and violated federal guidelines that require him to be able to see where he's going, according to the Associated Press.

The poor visibility likely caused Zobayan to become spatially disoriented, a condition that prevents pilots from differentiating up from down. Pilots suffering from "the leans" mistakenly bank their aircrafts, believing they are flying level. 

There were 20 fatal helicopter crashes between 2010 and 2019 involving spatial disorientation, the NTSB said.

Before crashing the helicopter into a hillside, Zobayan told flight controllers that he was climbing and nearly broken through the thick clouds, investigator said. But his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter actually was banking and descending rapidly.

There was no sign of mechanical failure with the helicopter. It did not have a black-box recording device on board — but it was not required to carry one, CNN reported. 

Investigators said the crash was preventable. 

"We use the term crash rather than accident," said NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg, according to CNN. "An accident (is) just something that's unforeseen, unpredictable, if you will. Unfortunately this wasn't."

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and six other passengers were flying to a youth basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas. Bryant starred at Lower Merion High School in Montgomery County before embarking on his Hall of Fame professional career, 

The crash has led to several lawsuits, including a wrongful death suit filed by Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's late wife, against Zobayan and Island Express Helicopters, the aircraft's operator. She claims Zobayan's decision to fly in the fog was negligent and accuses Island Express of failing to properly train its pilot. 

